USC AIKEN 3, UNC PEMBROKE 1
PEMBROKE, N.C. — The USC Aiken volleyball team overcame an early deficit to post a 3-1 win at UNC Pembroke on Friday to remain undefeated.
Christine Carroll slammed home a career-high 21 kills while hitting .425 to lead the way. Alie Smith accounted for 17 kills while Kelsey Spurlin and Abbey Schad had 10 kills apiece.
Alli Bell dished out a career-high 56 assists to go along with 16 digs for a double-double. The 56 assists marked the sixth most in a four-set match in school history.
Defensively, Spurlin's 16 digs allowed her to register her first career double-double. Rebecca Martinez tallied nine digs while Smith chipped in seven. At the net, Carroll had three solo blocks while Schad and Spurlin were in on a block.
The team combined to distribute 67 assists, tying the school record for assists in a four-set match.
After dropping the first set, USCA (14-0, 2-0 Peach Belt Conference) found itself trailing 20-19 before back-to-back errors pushed USCA to a 21-20 lead. Carroll stuffed a shot before firing home a kill to make it 23-20. Up 24-21, Carroll finished the set with a thunderous kill.
The Pacers only led 21-20 before a ball handling error gave the Pacers a two-point edge in the second set. Smith had a kill, forcing a time-out. Carroll found the court to make it 24-20. Up by three at 24-21, Bell caught the defense on its heels for the 25-21 victory.
Tied at 16-16 in the fourth frame, Schad found an opening to go up one. USCA maintained a slim lead at 21-20, but Carroll and Smith gave USCA a three-point lead. Smith's kill pushed it to 24-20. Bell once again found Smith for the match-winning kill.
The Pacers return to action at 2 p.m. Saturday when they play at Francis Marion.