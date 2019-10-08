AUGUSTA — The USC Aiken volleyball team kept another winning streak alive Tuesday.
The Pacers, who are off to a record 15-0 start to the season, again grabbed at least one of the Peach Belt Conference's weekly awards. Christine Carroll was named PBC Player of the Week while Alli Bell was named PBC Specialist of the Week.
A Pacer has earned at least one of those awards in each of the five weeks they've been handed out this season. This is the third time Bell has been named Specialist of the Week – USCA career digs leader Rebecca Martinez earned it the other two weeks – and Carroll has been named Player of the Week twice.
The duo guided the Pacers to a 3-0 week, winning nine of 10 sets played.
Carroll, a senior middle blocker from Cincinnati, Ohio, put up three blocks in the win over Emmanuel. She registered a career-high 21 kills in the win at UNC Pembroke while hitting .425. For good measure, Carroll added three solo blocks. In the win at Francis Marion, Carroll hit .368 and had two blocks. She leads the PBC in hitting percentage (.351) and ranks second in the PBC in total kills (180) and kills per set (3.6).
Bell, a senior setter from North Augusta, also had an outstanding week. She dished out 16 assists in just over a set of action in the win against Emmanuel. Bell distributed a career-high 56 assists to go along with 16 digs and four kills in the win at UNC Pembroke. The 56 assists marked the most in the PBC in a four-set match this year. Bell had 32 assists, four digs and two kills in the win at Francis Marion. Bell leads the PBC in assists per set (10.74) and is third in total assists (505).
The Pacers visit Johnson City, Tennessee, on Friday and Saturday for four matches against South Atlantic Conference opponents at the PBC Crossover. USCA faces Lincoln Memorial (1 p.m.) and Carson-Newman (5 p.m.) on Friday, then Lenoir-Rhyne (11 a.m.) and Mars Hill (6 p.m.) on Saturday.