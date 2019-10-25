LANDER 3, USC AIKEN 2
GREENWOOD — The USC Aiken volleyball team lost in five sets at Lander on Thursday, 25-20, 25-27, 25-18, 23-25, 11-15.
Christine Carroll led everyone with a career-high 25 kills. She added three blocks and two aces. Alie Smith accounted for 17 kills and a career-best 22 digs for a double-double. Abbey Schad posted 13 kills while hitting .423.
Alli Bell registered a career-high 62 assists to go along with eight digs and six kills.
Defensively, Rebecca Martinez totaled 28 digs while Kari Mercer and Emily Duggan each registered career-high efforts of 18 and 17 digs, respectively.
Conference Specialist of the Week Madilyn Reed, a Midland Valley grad, had a double-double with 40 assists and 21 digs for the Bearcats (16-6, 5-1 Peach Belt Conference), and Fox Creek product Boo Luther had 12 digs.
The Pacers (21-2, 5-1) trailed 4-0 in the first set but tied it at 11-11 on a kill from Schad. Carroll and Anita Cookey-Gam added kills for a two-point edge. Up 18-14, Smith had a pair of kills while Schad had one on the way to a 22-14 advantage. The Bearcats tried to claw their way back, but the Smith served up an ace for the 25-20 victory.
After dropping the second set 27-25, the Pacers bounced back to cage the Bearcats 25-18 in the third frame. USCA jumped out to an 11-3 edge and never looked back. Brittany French posted two kills before Carroll hammered home a kill for the seven-point win.
The Pacers held a 21-18 lead in the fourth set, but the they were unable to finish off the Bearcats.
USCA held a 6-4 lead in the fifth frame, but the Bearcats managed to go on a 4-0 run after the teams were tied at 8-8. Avery Macklin tried to bring the team back with a pair of kills, but the Pacers were unable to complete the comeback in the 15-11 loss.
It marked the first loss in the series for USCA since Nov. 16, 2012. However, the Pacers still maintain a 38-9 lead in the all-time series.
The Pacers return to action on Friday, Nov. 1 when they host Francis Marion at 7 p.m.