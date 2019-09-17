The No. 1 ranking in Class AA is unanimous no more, as Barnwell earned a first-place vote this week in the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll.
Defending state champion Abbeville is still holding the top spot, but this is the first time in a while the Panthers didn't get every first-place vote.
The Warhorses (4-0) picked up another blowout win Thursday, rolling over Burke 49-6 at The Citadel. Barnwell has outscored its opponents 222-45 this season, but a big test is in store this week. The Warhorses have a road game Friday at Wade Hampton, the sixth-ranked team in Class AAA.
Wagener-Salley (3-0) is in a similar position in the Class A poll. The War Eagles are still ranked second behind defending state champion Green Sea Floyds, and they're still receiving one first-place vote. Wagener-Salley was off this past week and opens Region 3-A play Friday at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, which received votes in this week's poll.
Blackville-Hilda (2-1) is also coming off a bye week Friday. The Hawks stayed in the No. 5 slot and host No. 7 Denmark-Olar on Friday. Ridge Spring-Monetta (1-2) moved up from ninth to a three-way tie for eighth during its bye week – the Trojans have a road game scheduled for Friday at North.
Williston-Elko (0-3) is no longer receiving votes in Class A following last week's 27-16 loss to Allendale-Fairfax. The Blue Devils visit Estill on Friday for their Region 3-A opener.
The Class AAA rankings are unchanged from last week, meaning Strom Thurmond (3-1) is still the No. 9 team after a 40-0 win last week at Midland Valley. The Rebels visit Emerald on Friday. Dillon received seven first-place votes and held onto the No. 1 spot, followed by second-ranked Chapman (four first-place votes).
North Augusta (2-2) is no longer receiving votes in Class AAAA after last week's 27-24 loss to Class AAAAA Blythewood. The Yellow Jackets are off this week and host Strom Thurmond on Sept. 27. Defending state champion Myrtle Beach remains the unanimous No. 1.
Dutch Fork (3-0-1) is still the unanimous No. 1 in Class AAAAA. The Silver Foxes beat Boiling Springs on Saturday, 50-6.