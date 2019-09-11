Denmar-Olar (2-0) at Silver Bluff (1-1)
Last time they played
Silver Bluff defeated Denmark-Olar 48-0 on Sept. 7, 2018.
Players to watch
Denmark-Olar
- Offensive line. This unit has been one of the strong spots for the Vikings so far.
- Malik Palmer, QB. The senior quarterback with a ton of experience is the key to the offense.
Silver Bluff
- Donovan Bush, LB/RB. Bush makes plays all over the field on both offense and defense.
- Darius Johnson, ATH. While Johnson has been the starting quarterback, he played a good portion of last week's game as one of the wingbacks in an attempt to get the ball in his hands more often in space.
- Maliek Williams, ATH. Williams filled in at quarterback when the Bulldogs changed pace.
Keys to the game
Denmark-Olar has opened the season with back-to-back wins, but this will be its first game against an opponent outside of Class A. The Vikings will need to gameplan for the explosive ability of Johnson, who is a threat to break a big play each time he touches the ball. Denmark's offensive line will be focused on Bush, who tends to spend most of his time disrupting plays in the offensive backfield.
Barnwell (3-0) at Burke (0-2)
Last time they played
Barnwell defeated Burke 48-0 on Sept. 7, 2018.
Players to watch
Barnwell
- Deshawn Watson, LB. Watson leads the team in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks.
- TJ Miller, RB. Miller has found the end zone five times this season, proving to be a threat in the run game and pass game.
- Jamari Chisolm, RB. Chisolm is averaging 12.8 yards per carry and has scored 12 touchdowns through three games.
Burke
- Victory Goodwin, RB. Goodwin rushed for more than 1,000 yards for the Bulldogs last season.
- Zack Stallings, QB. Stallings is a three-year starter at quarterback.
Keys to the game
If the Bulldogs can't match the Warhorses physicality, it could be a long night for the home team. Barnwell has made a habit of winning the battle in the trenches, which has paved the way for some big rushing performances by the running backs and also afforded quarterback Craig Pender a ton of time to find open receivers. Burke will also be tasked with attempting to slow down linebacker Deshawn Watson, who has been a force in each game so far this season.
This game will have a bit of a different atmosphere as it will be played at Johnson Hagood Stadium in Charleston, which is the home of The Citadel Bulldogs.