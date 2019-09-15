Two Barnwell Warhorses are going to the Shrine Bowl.
Offensive lineman Briggs Kearse and linebacker Deshawn Watson were selected to represent South Carolina in the 83rd annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
The 44-player rosters for South Carolina and North Carolina were released Sunday afternoon.
Kearse, listed at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, is one of the leaders up front for a 4-0 Barnwell team that's averaging 55.5 points and around 500 yards of total offense per game. He committed to Wofford in June.
Watson, listed at 6-2 and 210 pounds, is a tackling and turnover machine for a defense that's allowing 11.25 points per game. Watson is listed as an inside linebacker on the Shrine Bowl roster.
The Shrine Bowl, billed as the nation's oldest high school all-star game, is scheduled for Dec. 21 at Wofford. Since the first game in 1937, more than $83.5 million has been raised for Shriners Hospitals.