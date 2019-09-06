BARNWELL 42, SILVER BLUFF 7
It wasn’t the 60-plus point performance it has become used to at the start of the season, but the Barnwell offense continued to roll on Friday night. It resulted in a 42-7 rivalry victory.
Pender spread the ball around in the first quarter, throwing touchdown passes to Ena Bynum, TJ Miller and Dallyon Creech. The rout was on at that point.
Barnwell’s Demaurion Ginn intercepted the first pass of second quarter. Miller pounded it in from 9 yards out two plays later to make it 28-0.
Silver Bluff (1-1) struggled to get the ball moving on offense at time. The Bulldogs even moved quarterback Darius Johnson out wide and put Maliek Williams at quarterback to get the ball to Johnson in open space more often.
It did start to pay off a bit. Darius Johnson added a touchdown for the Bulldogs to make the game a bit closer, but that was the only score the Warhorses (3-0) would allow all night.
Bynum was the recipient of another touchdown in the third quarter, and Jamari Chisolm scored his 12th touchdown on a run up the middle to close out the quarter and the scoring for the night.
Bardwell will travel to Charleston next week to play Burke on Thursday at Johnson Hagood Stadium. Silver Bluff will face Denmark-Olar at home.