CATAWBA 5, USC AIKEN 3
The USC Aiken men's soccer team lost a 5-3 decision at Catawba on Wednesday despite two goals in less than a minute from Ranaldo Bailey.
The Indians took an early 1-0 advantage in the 15th minute, but the Pacers (1-4) knotted the match when Bailey collected a loose ball and rocketed home the ball to make it 1-1 in the 27th minute. Fifty-one seconds later, Bailey struck again, giving the visitors a 2-1 edge.
Catawba tied the match at the 38:53 mark and held a 3-2 lead entering the break after a score in the 41st minute of action.
Down 5-2 in the 71st minute, USCA continued to battle. Ricard Saintil blasted back-to-back shots, but one was saved while another was blocked by a defender. David Box's attempt was saved by the keeper. In the 77th minute, Saintil's shot hit the post.
USCA pulled within two when Giuseppe Cimino found the back of the net at the 86:13 mark. The Pacers pushed forward, but Ricardo Pineda's attempt was saved a moment later.
For the match, USCA held an 18-17 edge in shots and tallied eight corner kicks.
Kenneth Kalek played all 90 minutes between the pipes. He stopped six shots in the match.
The Pacers return to action on Saturday, Oct. 5, when they host Young Harris at 7 p.m to open Peach Belt Conference play.