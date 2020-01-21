The full field is almost set for the second edition of the Augusta National Women's Amateur.
Invitations were sent worldwide this month, and 65 of 72 spots in the field have been confirmed. The tournament is scheduled for April 1-4, with the first two rounds taking place at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans before the final round at Augusta National Golf Club.
The field is again filled with the world's best amateurs, many of whom star collegiately on Division I rosters.
One of those is University of South Carolina freshman Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, the top-ranked amateur in the world. The Carqueiranne, France, native will be joined in the field by a future Gamecock: Germany's Paula Kirner, the 43rd-ranked amateur who signed to join the team this fall.
Other top-ranked players to accept invitations are No. 3 Ingrid Lindblad, an LSU freshman from Sweden; No. 4 Alessia Nobilio, a UCLA signee from Italy; No. 6 Yu-Chiang Hou, an Arizona freshman from Chinese Taipei; No. 9 Caterina Don, a Georgia sophomore from Italy; and No. 10 Agustina Zeballos, a 16-year-old from Argentina.
Zoe Campos, a 17-year-old UCLA commit, had the highest finish (fifth) last year of players currently committed to this year's field. She's not the only one with past success at Augusta National, though – 15-year-old Alexa Pano is a two-time Drive, Chip and Putt National Champion, and 16-year-old Megha Ganne is a four-time National Finalist.
Furman senior Natalie Srinivasan is back in the field. The Spartanburg native tied for 17th last year.
Jennifer Kupcho won the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur in a memorable final-round duel with Maria Fassi. Kupcho, now an LPGA Tour rookie, shot a final-round 67 to win by four shots.