It doesn't take long to find the golfers with Aiken ties on the leaderboard after one day at the Korn Ferry Tour's Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae near San Francisco.
Former USC Aiken golfer and current North Augusta resident Matt Atkins has the outright lead at 8 under following a first-round 62. North Augusta High grad and Aiken resident Matt NeSmith is alone in second, just a shot behind.
First-round action was suspended due to fog with a good chunk of the field still out on the course.
Atkins and NeSmith were part of the early wave of players, and each took dead aim at TPC Stonebrae.
Atkins was bogey-free, starting on the back nine and making four birdies on each side to equal his career low. NeSmith started on No. 1 and made four consecutive birdies from Nos. 2-5, then birdied holes 9, 12, 15 and 16 before his only bogey of the day on the par-4 17th.
Four players share third at 6 under, two are at 5 under and six are at 4 under. That group at 4 under includes Rob Oppenheim, who has the low round of those with holes left to play.