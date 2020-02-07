The South Aiken wrestling team won the Region 5-AAAA tournament championship over the weekend and qualified 13 wrestlers for the Lower State tournament later this month in Bluffton.
The T-Breds had four individual region champions in the lead-up to Saturday's state duals tournament, which begins with the top-seeded T-Breds at home and with a first-round bye – they'll face the winner of the first-round match between Hartsville and Midland Valley.
Nequel Martin (160 pounds), Hunter Goodwin (170), J'shon Horn (220) and Ethan New (285) all won individual titles for South Aiken, which last week wrapped up the region's regular-season championship.
Airport finished second, followed by Brookland-Cayce, Midland Valley, North Augusta and Aiken.
Midland Valley was led by three individual champions – Destin Freeman (113), Jahmeil Jackson (126) and Caleb Richardson (152), and eight Mustangs earned spots at Lower State.
North Augusta's Trevor Sawyers (138) brought home an individual title to lead six Yellow Jackets to Lower State.
Seven Aiken Hornets will be joining them at Lower State after top-four finishes in their respective weight classes.
The Class AAAA Lower State individual tournament is scheduled for Feb. 21-22 at Bluffton High School. The individual state championships are the following week at the Anderson Civic Center.
Girls' Basketball
North Augusta 54, South Aiken 25
The second-ranked North Augusta girls clinched the Region 5-AAAA championship with a road win at South Aiken. The Lady Jackets (21-2, 8-0 Region 5-AAAA) host Midland Valley on Tuesday. South Aiken (10-9. 4-4) is tied for third with Aiken with two games remaining. Up next for the T-Breds is a road game Tuesday at second-place Airport.
Airport 44, Aiken 26
Aiken couldn't gain any separation in the region race Friday, falling to second-place Airport and staying in a tie for third with South Aiken. The Hornets (10-9, 4-4 Region 5-AAAA) host Brookland-Cayce on Tuesday.
Brookland-Cayce 43, Midland Valley 26
Brookland-Cayce closed the first half on a 14-2 run for a 26-14 lead in a win over Midland Valley. The Mustangs (2-12, 1-7 Region 5-AAAA) have a road game Tuesday at No. 2 North Augusta.
Saluda 47, Fox Creek 30
Fox Creek dropped a home game to region-leading Saluda. The Predators (12-10, 4-4 Region 2-AA) host Batesburg-Leesville on Tuesday.
Silver Bluff 48, Abbeville 38
Kalyn Glover scored 16 points to lead Silver Bluff to a region win. Silver Bluff (12-8, 6-2 Region 2-AA) visits Ninety Six on Tuesday.
Ridge Spring-Monetta 72, Wagener-Salley 31
Meleah Jones had 22 points and seven steals, Jaliyah Bussey had 20 points and 11 assists, Mikenzie Kinard had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Camaya Brown scored seven points as the Ridge Spring-Monetta girls evened their region record with a win at Wagener-Salley. RS-M (8-12, 6-6 Region 3-A) hosts Denmark-Olar at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Wagener-Salley hits the road Tuesday to play Estill.
Boys' Basketball
Aiken 69, Airport 44
Aiken took an 18-point halftime lead and cruised to a win over Airport to remain unbeaten in region play. The Hornets (22-2, 8-0 Region 5-AAAA) host Brookland-Cayce on Tuesday.
North Augusta 67, South Aiken 50
North Augusta started strong and closed out South Aiken to keep alive its hopes of a region championship. The Yellow Jackets (14-10, 7-1 Region 5-AAAA) remain a game behind Aiken in the standings with two games remaining, the next being a home game Tuesday against Midland Valley. South Aiken (11-12, 3-5) remains in third in league play going into Tuesday's game at Airport.
Brookland-Cayce 50, Midland Valley 48
Brookland-Cayce hit a pair of free throws with 3.5 seconds left to pick up a home win over Midland Valley. The Mustangs (11-10, 2-6 Region 5-AAAA) trailed by seven at the half but recovered to take a fourth-quarter lead before the Bearcats secured the win. Midland Valley, in a three-way tie for fourth in the region, visits North Augusta on Tuesday.
Strom Thurmond 57, Gilbert 49
Strom Thurmond avenged a last-second loss to Gilbert with a home win on Friday. The Rebels (8-13, 5-2 Region 5-AAA) host Pelion on Tuesday.
Fox Creek 69, Saluda 44
Fox Creek took sole possession of second place in region play with a home win over Saluda. The Predators (14-12, 5-3 Region 2-AA) host Batesburg-Leesville on Tuesday.
Abbeville 110, Silver Bluff 60
Silver Bluff's winning streak was snapped on the road at Abbeville. The Bulldogs (4-17, 3-5 Region 2-AA) have a road game Tuesday at Ninety Six.
Wardlaw Academy 88, Curtis Baptist 52
Wardlaw clinched a third consecutive regular-season region championship with a win over Curtis Baptist. Caleb Martin scored 26 points and Dalton Williams had 18 for the Patriots (20-4, 9-0), who host Covenant Christian on Monday in a makeup game.