Nine area high school volleyball players earned All-State or North-South honors, the South Carolina Coaches Association of Women's Sports announced Thursday.
Four players – South Aiken's Emily Crenshaw, Strom Thurmond's Ashley Deese, Barnwell's Autumn Smoke and Ridge Spring-Monetta's Alieaun Gilliam – were picked for both.
Crenshaw led South Aiken to the third round of the Class AAAA playoffs, where the Region 5-AAAA champion T-Breds lost a five-set thriller to A.C. Flora. She was picked to the Class AAAAA/AAAA South team in addition to the Class AAAA All-State team, where she's joined by T-Bred teammate Christa Berry.
Aiken High's Natalie Bland was also named All-State. She and the region runner-up Hornets advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
Deese was picked to the AAA/AA/A South team and the Class AAA All-State team. She and the Region 5-AAA runner-up Rebels reached the second round of the playoffs.
Smoke will join Deese on the AAA/AA/A South team, and she was picked to the Class AA All-State team. She and the Warhorses finished second in Region 5-AA.
Gilliam will be playing opposite Deese and Smoke as a member of the AAA/AA/A North team. She also earned Class A All-State honors after she and the second-seeded Trojans reached the third round of the playoffs.
She is joined on the Class A All-State team by RS-M teammate Mikenzie Kinard and Wagener-Salley's Victoria Alger. Alger and the Region 3-A champion War Eagles reached the second round of the playoffs.
Fox Creek's Camryn Ray made the Class AA All-State team. Ray and the Predators were Region 2-AA champions.
The North-South All-Star match is scheduled for Nov. 23 at Erskine College.