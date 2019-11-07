2993EmilyCrenshaw.JPG (copy)
South Aiken's Emily Crenshaw earned All-State and North-South recognition.

 Staff photo by Kyle Dawson

Nine area high school volleyball players earned All-State or North-South honors, the South Carolina Coaches Association of Women's Sports announced Thursday.

Four players – South Aiken's Emily Crenshaw, Strom Thurmond's Ashley Deese, Barnwell's Autumn Smoke and Ridge Spring-Monetta's Alieaun Gilliam – were picked for both.

Crenshaw led South Aiken to the third round of the Class AAAA playoffs, where the Region 5-AAAA champion T-Breds lost a five-set thriller to A.C. Flora. She was picked to the Class AAAAA/AAAA South team in addition to the Class AAAA All-State team, where she's joined by T-Bred teammate Christa Berry.

Aiken High's Natalie Bland was also named All-State. She and the region runner-up Hornets advanced to the second round of the playoffs. 

Deese was picked to the AAA/AA/A South team and the Class AAA All-State team. She and the Region 5-AAA runner-up Rebels reached the second round of the playoffs.

Smoke will join Deese on the AAA/AA/A South team, and she was picked to the Class AA All-State team. She and the Warhorses finished second in Region 5-AA.

Gilliam will be playing opposite Deese and Smoke as a member of the AAA/AA/A North team. She also earned Class A All-State honors after she and the second-seeded Trojans reached the third round of the playoffs.

She is joined on the Class A All-State team by RS-M teammate Mikenzie Kinard and Wagener-Salley's Victoria Alger. Alger and the Region 3-A champion War Eagles reached the second round of the playoffs.

Fox Creek's Camryn Ray made the Class AA All-State team. Ray and the Predators were Region 2-AA champions.

The North-South All-Star match is scheduled for Nov. 23 at Erskine College.

Kyle Dawson covers sports for the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter @ItsKyleDawson.