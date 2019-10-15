Area high school swimmers saved some of their best performances for last this past weekend at the South Carolina High School League's state championship meets.
State championships were won in five different races in addition to plenty of high finishes at the University of South Carolina.
North Augusta's relay team of Madden Bell, Zak Griffin, Thayer Loose and Matthew Owings won titles in both the 200-yard medley relay and 200 freestyle relay, and Griffin added an individual title in the 100 breaststroke for the second consecutive year to lead the Yellow Jackets to a runner-up finish in the team competition.
South Aiken's Reid Chafin won the 50 freestyle for the second time, matching the title he won two years ago as a sophomore, to help the T-Breds finish fourth.
The T-Breds' Kaitlyn Golyski, Kendall Leigh, Emily Robinson and Jordan Foster won a state title in the 200 freestyle relay to help the team to a fourth-place finish.
North Augusta's boys had three additional top-three finishes to place second overall for the second year in a row. Griffin placed second and Owings finished third in the 50 freestyle to form an all-area podium with Chafin, and Loose finished second in the 200 individual medley.
Chafin and Lincoln Green finished second and third, respectively, in the 100 butterfly, and Green took second in the 100 backstroke. The T-Breds' team of Chafin, Cade Price, Green and Pete Schifer finished third in the 200 medley relay, and Chafin, Zane Leigh, Schifer and Green were third in the 200 freestyle relay.
Aiken High's Tucker Samaha finished third in the 100 freestyle as the Hornets finished eighth. Midland Valley finished 20th.
Golyski, Foster, Leigh and Robinson opened the meet with a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay, and Foster added individual runner-up finishes in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
Earlier Saturday, Strom Thurmond's girls finished 13th and the boys finished 14th at the Class AAA meet. Fox Creek's Laura Bachelder finished second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 100 butterfly, earning enough points as individual to place 14th in the team competition.