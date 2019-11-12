The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released its preseason rankings and top senior players Tuesday afternoon, and North Augusta's girls are in a familiar spot.
The Lady Jackets, three-time defending Class AAAA state champions, are ranked No. 1 to start the season. North Augusta is led by two of the SCBCA's top-five seniors in Class AAAA – Winthrop commit J'Mani Ingram and Winston-Salem State Tyliah Burns.
North Augusta's boys also earned preseason recognition, landing at No. 5 in the state. The Jackets won the Region 5-AAAA title last year and advanced to the third round of the playoffs.
Barnwell's girls will start the season ranked 10th in Class AA. The Lady Warhorses finished second in Region 5-AA last year and advanced to the second round of the playoffs, and they return All-State junior Maleah Williams.
Blackville-Hilda, led by top-five senior Jada Small, is ranked seventh in the Class A girls' poll, and Wagener-Salley is ranked ninth. Both teams reached the second round of the playoffs last year.
Per South Carolina High School League rules, preseason contests can begin Nov. 22 and the first regular season games can be played Dec. 2.