Fourteen area prep football players appeared on the inaugural S.C. Football Coaches all-state teams, which were released Monday.
Four players from Class AAAA made the list. South Aiken's Jesse Sanders, a recent addition to the North-South all-star list for Saturday's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, was chosen as an all-state tight end. His T-Bred teammates Caleb Eichelberger and Jabez Oliphant were honorable mention selections, as was North Augusta's Charles Hammond.
Strom Thurmond defensive back Robert West, a North-South all-star, was selected to the Class AAA all-state team.
Four Class AA players were picked, two apiece from Barnwell and Silver Bluff. Offensive lineman Briggs Kearse and linebacker Deshawn Watson, Barnwell's Shrine Bowl selections, made the list, as did Silver Bluff North-South linebacker Donovan Bush and honorable mention pick Darius Johnson.
The Class A all-state team contained five area players, led by four from Wagener-Salley. The War Eagles' Elijah Davis was picked as a defensive lineman, Kaleb Shaw as a defensive back, AJ Swedenburg as a wide receiver, and Westin Williams as a tight end. Williston-Elko's AJ Chandler joined Swedenburg as a wide receiver selection.
South Carolina Football Coaches All-State Teams
Class AAAAA
- Quarterback: Mason Garcia, Carolina Forest; Ty Olenchuk, Dutch Fork.
- Running back: Rahjai Harris, Byrnes; Braden Walker, River Bluff.
- Wide Receiver: Ger-Cari Caldwell, Northwestern; Tylee Craft, Sumter; Jalin Hyatt, Dutch Fork; Jaylin Lane, Clover; Hakeem Meggett, Berkeley; Zavier Short, Chapin.
- Tight End: Dillon Droze, Dorman; Braylon Ryan, Greenwood.
- Offensive Line: Parker Clements, Lugoff-Elgin; Thornton Gentry, Chapin; Darin Goss, Carolina Forest; Adam McKanna, Summerville; Thomias Robinson, Spartanburg; Chuck Strickland, Byrnes; Nick Taiste, White Knoll.
- Defensive Line: Josh Byrd, Byrnes; Cameron Donald, Woodmont; Jaquarius Guinn, Clover; Tonka Hemingway, Conway; Trey Irby, Dutch Fork; Brandon Johnson, Fort Dorchester.
- Linebacker: KC Calwile, Dorman; Elijah Harper, Westside; Gregory Johnson, Northwestern; Hayden Johnson, Clover; Duane Martin, Laurens; Darry Ware, Fort Dorchester.
- Defensive Back: Tylik Edwards, Rock Hill; O’Donnell Fortune, Sumter; Buddy Mack, Byrnes; Mark McGowan, Laurens; Andru Phillips, Mauldin; Will Pickren, Wando.
- Athlete: Tristan Allen, Lexington.
- Specialist: Henry Bishop, Spartanburg (kicker); Hunter Rogers, Spring Valley (long snapper).
- Honorable Mention: Noah Alberry, Dorman; Walker Anderson, Lexington; Nick Boatwright, Woodmont; Kade Bowyer, Dorman; Ta’Chawn Brooks, Dutch Fork; Jonathan Brown, T.L. Hanna; Joshua Burrell, Blythewood; Clay Caldwell, Boiling Springs; Cameron Chandler, T.L. Hanna; Nijae Crouch, Byrnes; Bradley Davis, Dorman; Jacob Dunn, Berkeley; Brandon Edwards, Blythewood; Jake Fernicola, Woodmont; Mason Floyd, Chapin; Matthew Duncan, Ashley Ridge; Marquise Graves, Boiling Springs; Camron Harper, South Florence; Jon Hall, Dutch Fork; Brody Hopkins, Summerville; Garrett Huyck, Chapin; Anthony Jackson, Rock Hill; Natron Johnson, Gaffney; Jackson Mahon, Laurens; Dimarco Johnson, Dutch Fork; Hayden Lee, Dorman; Hunter Mann, Laurens; Nigajuan Mansell, Westside; Anthony McCall, Sumter; Tyrik McDaniel, Dutch Fork; Emmannuel Mukuamu, Goose Creek; Damon Mouzon, Goose Creek; Marion Nelson, West Ashley; Roger Pedroni, Chapin; Kamryn Petrick, Ashley Ridge; Dre Pinckney, Boiling Springs; Caden Richards, Gaffney; Trell Robinson, Boiling Springs; Braylon Ryan, Greenwood; Bryson Seay, Boiling Springs; Rodney Smith, Gaffney; Cody Sullivan, Woodmont; Joshua Taylor, Chapin; Luke Taylor, Summerville; Terrance Wilson, Ashley Ridge; Hayden Vasquez, Sumter.
Class AAAA
- Quarterback: Luke Doty, Myrtle Beach; Joe Owens, Wren.
- Running Back: Ramsey Lewis, North Myrtle Beach; James Dagin, Beaufort.
- Wide Receiver: Fred Archie, Lower Richland; Cam Atkins, Westwood; Tyler Cherry, Wren; Dack Hamilton, Daniel; Peyton Mangum, Eastside; Cincere Scott, Ridge View.
- Tight End: Khalil Ellis, York; Jesse Sanders, South Aiken; Eli Wilson, Wren.
- Offensive Line: Will Boggs, York; Kyson Chisolm, South Pointe; Barron Franks, Greenville; Colin Kosek, Wren; Chandler Muller, Ridge View; Ashton Shannon, York.
- Defensive Line: Rontarius Alridge, South Pointe; Will Blackston, Belton-Honea Path; Emmanuel Bush, Lancaster; McZavion Holley, Greer; Quamil Spells, Myrtle Beach; Jackson Thorne, Crestwood.
- Linebacker: Justin Abraham, Hartsville; Dontorian Best, A.C. Flora; Dez Frazier, Wren; Kevon Haigler, Hartsville; Harrison Morgan, Wren; Shedrick Pointer, Myrtle Beach.
- Defensive Back: Cole DeMarzo, Hilton Head; Christian Miller, Hilton Head; Jahari Moore, York; Tyson Player, Ridge View; Jalen Tate, Greenville; Tyler Venables, Daniel.
- Athlete: Nanders Lawrence, Airport.
- Specialist: Evan Hayes, Bluffton; Zane Smith, North Myrtle Beach.
- Honorable Mention: Luke Bond, Bluffton; Clay Bratcher, Belton-Honea Path; Tradd Castles, Brookland-Cayce; Caleb Eichelberger, South Aiken; RJ Ellis, Belton-Honea Path; Rodney Gadson, Orangeburg-Wilkinson; Jamison Ganzy, Lower Richland; Ahmon Green, Westwood; Charles Hammond, North Augusta; Floyd Hart, Orangeburg-Wilkinson; Jovaughn Huger, Lower Richland; Kodi Jones, Eastside; Jakyre Kerns, Greer; Lee Kirkland, Bluffton; Max Louris, Eastside; De Armond Miller, Greer; Jabez Oliphant, South Aiken; Matt Pack, A.C. Flora; Banks Pope, A.C. Flora; Marshall Skolloff, Eastside; Charlie Smith, Daniel; Quentin Smith, Belton-Honea Path; Jabez Taylor, Lower Richland; Rakim White, Bluffton; Daniel Wooten, Blue Ridge.
Class AAA
- Quarterback: Mikele Colasurdo, Chapman; Jy Tolen, Gilbert.
- Running Back: Willis Lane, Camden; Shereoh Williams, Wade Hampton.
- Wide Receiver: Jalen Coit, Cheraw; Alec Holt, Gilbert; Mikey Jones, Swansea; Omarion McKelvin, Woodruff; DaShun Mitchell, Chapman; Deaviaun Qwiy, Indian Land.
- Tight End: Blake Arnoult, Mid-Carolina.
- Offensive Line: Eddie Drake, Broome; Jacob Hall, Clinton; Will Jeffcoat, Pelion; Tyler Rogers, Chapman; Colby Todd, Aynor; Jayden Vincent, Crescent.
- Defensive Line - Clint Caldwell, Lake City; Quay Evans, Chester; Deshontez Gray, Pelion; Kenya Macon, Swansea; Markee Martin, Pendleton; Xavier McIver, Cheraw.
- Linebacker: Kentrell Caldwell, Newberry; Timothy Ferguson, Chapman; Marcellus Juggins, Camden; Ty’Quan King, Dillon; CJ Littlejohn, Broome; Drew Shelley, Aynor.
- Defensive Back: Matthew Cassidy, Camden; Terry Fields, May River; Je’Corie Gastinell, Chapman; Deandre Harris, Gilbert; AJ Jefferson, Indian Land; Robert West, Strom Thurmond.
- Athlete: Ahmorae Wilmore, Newbery.
- Specialist: Bailey Files, Edisto (K/P); Noah Twitty, Chapman (Returner).
- Honorable Mention: Devonte Allen, Marion; Jaheim Bowman, Crescent; Andrew Brown, Aynor; Austin Caughman, Clinton; Andrew Colasurdo, Chapman; John Copley, Camden; Qualiek Crawford, Marion; Shamare Dendy, Woodruff; Tay Dendy, Southside; Jay Dirton, Southside; Jamie Ellis, Crescent; Marquese Farrison, Edisto; Khalil Fulton, Lake City; Tyree Funnye, Waccamaw; Connor Graham, Powdersville; JyKorie Gary, Clinton; Shawntravis Holden, Seneca; Drew Howell, Gilbert; Kyseem Jabar, Battery Creek; Ly’Terrence Mills, Chester; Banks Mosier, Camden; Caleb Poole, Seneca; Matt Reed, Gilbert; Ben Rollins, Chapman; Drew Shelley, Aynor; Dante Smith, Chapman; Lamone Terrell, Chapman; BJ Tobe, Mid-Carolina; Paxton Tolleson, Chapman; Gabe Watson, Chapman; Brandon Wilson, Battery Creek.
Class AA
- Quarterback: Noah Bell, Saluda; JW Hertberg, Southside Christian.
- Running Back: JD Moore, Abbeville; Mallory Pinkney, Southside Christian.
- Wide Receiver: Lavell Davis,Woodland; Marcus Dewberry, Blacksburg; DeIrvin Grate, Columbia; Desmond Martin, C.A. Johnson; Shyheem Shropshire, North Central; Ke’Shoun Williams, Batesburg-Leesville; Dallan Wright, Saluda.
- Tight End: Jackson Dorris, Southside Christian.
- Offensive Line: Briggs Kearse, Barnwell; Roderick Dorsey, Andrews; Javar Jenkins, Timberland; Trai Jones, Abbeville; Devon Mincey, Hannah-Pamplico; Connor Nickles, Abbeville; Tyshawn Wannamaker, Calhoun County.
- Defensive Line: Ar’Darius Burton, Abbeville; Jaquan Degree, Blacksburg; Kevon Dorsey, Andrews; Dajun Funderburk, Central; Sam Moultrie, Timberland; Carson Smith, Abbeville.
- Linebacker: Donovan Bush, Silver Bluff; Reagan Cherry, Saluda; JacQuez Frazier, Whale Branch; Jhalyn Shuler, Abbeville; Deshawn Watson, Barnwell; Matt Williamson, Timberland.
- Defensive Back: Josh Booker, Ninety Six; Michael Brunson, Calhoun County; Jalen Jenkins, Hannah-Pamplico; Hosea Mattison, Southside Christian; Jaleen Richardson, Timberland; Cruz Temple, Abbeville.
- Athlete: Demtric Hardin, Lewisville.
- Specialist: Dylan Beauford, Abbeville (K); Max Morgan, Christ Church.
- Honorable Mention: KZ Adams, Gray Collegiate; Damondre Anderson, C.A. Johnson; Isiah Brown, Johnsonville; Tyler Clark, Southside Christian; Omarion Dollison, Gray Collegiate; Je’Marius Fludd, Calhoun County; Tyler Harper, Phillip Simmons; Kalab Haven, North Central; De’Arius Hazel, Whale Branch; Hunter Helms, Gray Collegiate; Darius Johnson, Silver Bluff; Ryan Latham, Ninety Six; Keyshawn Lockwood, Phillip Simmons; Jayden Martin, Southside Christian; Chandler Matthews, Latta; Jamaal McKinney, Timberland; Jamari Nelson, Timberland; Zachary Painter, Blacksburg; Will Ramey, Phillip Simmons; Sam Russell, Christ Church; Mickey Walker, Phillip Simmons.
Class A
- Quarterback: Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds; Cam Galloway, Lamar.
- Running Back: Darrious Cooper, C.E. Murray; Chandler Crumley, Whitmire.
- Wide Receiver: Donnell Adams, Great Falls; Adrian Chandler, Williston-Elko; DaJuan Reid, C.E. Murray; Antonio Swedenburg, Wagener-Salley.
- Tight End: Westin Williams, Wagener-Salley.
- Offensive Line: Nyziah Daniels-Alston, C.E. Murray; Shane Amerson, Lamar; Tanner Cox, Green Sea Floyds; Andrew Felker, Whitmire; Kobe Montgomery, C.E. Murray; Anthony Walton, Lamar.
- Defensive Line: Scott Blackmon, Great Falls; Tiquan Bright, Baptist Hill; Elijah Davis, Wagener-Salley; Xavier Edwards, Green Sea Floyds; Kobe Montgomery, C.E. Murray.
- Linebacker: Dawson Glenn, Dixie; JJ Langley, Lamar; Tyrese Montgomery, C.E. Murray; Matthew Prather, Whitmire.
- Defensive Back: Donnell Adams, Great Falls; Jesus Benjamin, Bethune-Bowman; AJ Campbell, Green Sea Floyds; Antonio McKnight, C.E. Murray; Kaleb Shaw, Wagener-Salley.
- Athlete: Jaquan Dixon, Gree Sea Floyds.
- Specialist: Ethan Damron, Green Sea Floyds (P); Freddy Seratte, Green Sea Floyds (K).