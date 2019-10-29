Tuesday's release of the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll looked exactly the same for area teams as last week's did.
The same five schools are ranked in the same spots, though there were some changes around them leading up to the final Friday of the regular season.
Wagener-Salley is still the No. 1 team in Class A, a position the War Eagles have held for four consecutive weeks. Wagener-Salley (9-0, 6-0 Region 3-A) beat Denmark-Olar 48-12 last week and has now outscored its opponents 458-70 this season. The War Eagles received eight of 12 first-place votes – Green Sea Floyds got the other four. Wagener-Salley closes out the regular season at Estill, then has a bye in the first round of the playoffs.
Lamar is still ranked third, followed by Blackville-Hilda at No. 4 and C.E. Murray at No. 5. Blackville-Hilda (7-2, 5-1) beat Barnwell County rival Williston-Elko 38-15 last week and visits North in the regular season finale.
Ridge Spring-Monetta is ranked 10th for the second consecutive week. The Trojans (5-4, 4-2) beat Estill 38-10 last Thursday to halt a two-game losing streak, and they host Hunter-Kinard-Tyler this Friday with third place in the region and a home playoff game at stake.
Barnwell is ranked No. 2 in Class AA for the 11th consecutive week. The Warhorses (9-0, 3-0 Region 5-AA) beat then-No. 10 Woodland 48-0 and host No. 8 Bamberg-Ehrhardt this week with a chance to win the region title outright. The Warhorses have outscored their opponents 132-6 in region play and 431-79 for the season.
Abbeville remains the unanimous No. 1, a spot the Panthers solidified with a 28-point win over then-No. 5 Saluda. Southside Christian and Oceanside Collegiate are still No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, and Andrew Jackson moved up from No. 7 to No. 5 to occupy Saluda's old spot.
Strom Thurmond is ranked 10th in Class AAA for the second week in a row. The Rebels (8-2, 3-1 Region 5-AAA) wrapped up their regular season with a 42-0 win over Pelion, and they'll be a No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
Chapman is still the unanimous No. 1, followed by No. 2 Aynor and No. 3 Gilbert. Dillon and Camden swapped spots, with Dillon moving up to No. 4 and Camden slipping to No. 5.
Myrtle Beach is the unanimous No. 1 in Class AAAA, which the Seahawks have been all year. Daniel has now held the No. 2 spot for eight consecutive weeks, and South Pointe has been No. 3 for the last four weeks. Previously-unbeaten A.C. Flora dropped from No. 4 to No. 8 following a loss to Lower Richland – Eastside moved up a spot to No. 4, and Wren climbed two places to No. 5.
The top five in Class AAAAA is unchanged. Dutch Fork is still the unanimous No. 1, followed by Dorman, Fort Dorchester, Byrnes and Sumter.