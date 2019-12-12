The transition from college football's regular season to its postseason also means it's awards season, and former prep stars from the Aiken Standard coverage area earned plenty of accolades this year.
• Kameron Brown, a redshirt-senior wide receiver at Charleston Southern, was named second-team All-Big South Conference. Brown, a Midland Valley grad, tied Charleston Southern's single-season record and was third in the league with 10 touchdown receptions. He caught 42 passes for 545 yards, surpassed 100 yards in a single game twice, and he snagged three touchdowns in the Buccaneers' season-ending victory over Campbell.
• Rashad Byrd, a redshirt-junior linebacker at Georgia Southern, was a second-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection. The North Augusta product leads the Eagles in tackles with 79, and he has nine tackles for loss and two sacks. Byrd made a career-high 16 tackles in the team's season-opener against now-No. 1 LSU. Byrd and the Eagles will be in action at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 21 in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl against Liberty in Orlando, Florida.
• Colby Campbell, a junior linebacker at Presbyterian, was named first-team All-Big South after a record-setting year. The South Aiken grad set school and conference records for tackles in a season with 150, and he led all Big South linebackers with 16.5 tackles for loss. Campbell set a Presbyterian Division I record with nine sacks, and he had 10 or more tackles in 10 of 12 games. He received seven of 16 first-place votes but ultimately finished runner-up in the league's Defensive Player of the Year voting.
• Derius Gibson, a sophomore running back at Pikeville, was picked second-team All-Mid South Conference Bluegrass Division. Gibson, a North Augusta alumnus, was Pikeville's leading rusher with 782 yards on 153 carries, and he rushed for eight touchdowns. He had four games of 100 or more yards rushing, including a season-high 184 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries Oct. 12 against Georgetown College.
• Tarron Jackson, a redshirt-junior defensive lineman at Coastal Carolina, was named first-team All-Sun Belt after leading the conference and setting a new Coastal Carolina single-season record 10 sacks for a program-record 72 yards lost. The Silver Bluff product also set a school record with 13 quarterback hurries, led the team with 13 tackles for loss and was second on the team with 60 total tackles. He also forced two fumbles and had two pass break-ups. Jackson tied the Chanticleers' single game record with three sacks in the season finale against Texas State.
• Victor Johnson, a redshirt-senior offensive lineman at Appalachian State, also earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors. Johnson, a former North Augusta Yellow Jacket, helped pave the way for a Mountaineers offense that ranks ninth in the country in scoring (39.4 points per game), 17th in rushing (229.2 yards per game) and 14th in sacks allowed (17 total, or 1.31 per game). Johnson and the 20th-ranked Mountaineers recently wrapped up their fourth consecutive Sun Belt championship and will be in action at 9 p.m. Dec. 21 in the New Orleans Bowl against UAB.
• Deshun Kitchings, a sophomore wide receiver at Newberry, was named second-team All-South Atlantic Conference. Kitchings, a South Aiken grad, finished second in the league with 726 receiving yards on 39 catches. He was third in the conference in receiving yards per game, and two of his four touchdown receptions were the Wolves' longest pass plays of the season at 64 and 63 yards. Kitchings' 178 yards on six catches Nov. 9 against Wingate were tied for eighth-most in a game in school history. Kitchings also rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
• Tre Lawson, a sophomore defensive lineman at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, was named second-team All-Mississippi Association of Community & Junior Colleges South Division. Lawson, a North Augusta alumnus, had 41 tackles, six sacks, one force fumble and two fumble recoveries for a tough defense known as The Regulators. Lawson was credited with a quarterback hurry in the undefeated Bulldogs' national championship victory, their fifth in in program history.
• Mannie Ogletree, a senior defensive back at Limestone, was named second-team All-South Atlantic Conference. The former North Augusta Yellow Jacket had four of the team's 11 interceptions. He started every game and had 24 tackles (one for loss) and blocked a kick, broke up three passes and deflected seven others. Ogletree was named Defensive Player of the Week after intercepting two passes Oct. 5 against Catawba.
• Aaron Ray, a redshirt-senior offensive lineman at Chowan, was named second-team All-Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association. The Midland Valley product helped Chowan produce the league's best offense, which averaged 35.9 points and 475.6 yards per game.