Three local high school cross country teams and an additional six individual runners have qualified for Saturday's state championship races at the Carolina Cup Facility in Camden.
Aiken High's girls' team will race for the Class AAAA championship after finishing sixth at the Upper State qualifier in Greenwood this past weekend. Region 5-AAAA champion Victoria Colon-LaBorde led the Hornets with a fourth-place finish in a time of 19:31.8. The Hornets also got top-40 performances from Kathryn Davis (29th) and Emma Poteat (35th).
Joining the Hornets in the Class AAAA race, scheduled for a 9:15 a.m. start, will be two runners from South Aiken – Ryley Graham, who finished seventh in a time of 19:55.0, and Lexi Taylor, who finished 12th in a time of 20:10.5.
South Aiken finished 12th in the team standings. Midland Valley was 16th, and North Augusta was 17th.
Three boys qualified as individuals for their Class AAAA championship race, scheduled for a 9:35 a.m. start. Region 5-AAAA champion Garrison Frazier of South Aiken again led the locals with an 11th-place finish, crossing the line in 16:53.8. Aiken's Jason Embrose finished 38th and teammate Peter Caldwell finished 40th to qualify.
South Aiken was 12th as a team, followed by Aiken (14th), North Augusta (15th) and Midland Valley (18th).
Fox Creek's girls' and boys' teams both advanced to the state championship meet and were led by school-record performances.
The Predators' girls finished 11th at the Class A/AA qualifier, led by a 39th-place finish by Natalie Feyan and a 45th-place finish by Brennly Furness. Feyan's time of 22:41 makes her the first girl in school history to break 23 minutes.
Fox Creek's boys finished 12th at the Class AA qualifier, with Trey Armstrong (46th), David Witt (54th) and Kenneth Miller (64th) leading the way. Armstrong finished in 18:45.31 to set a new program record.
Strom Thurmond's Graycen Sanders qualified for the Class AAA state championship, scheduled for 11:20 a.m., thanks to a 19th-place finish at the Lower State meet in Darlington.
The Rebels' boys finished 12th at Lower State, led by a 39th-place finish by Chase Beagles.