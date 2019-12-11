Countless people approached Mark Snelgrove on Tuesday night for his return to Midland Valley High School.
There were people whose kids played for Snelgrove, now in his fourth year as Chapin's boys' basketball coach, during the 10 years he led the Mustangs. There were people whose kids he didn't coach but still came to the games. People he knew and remembered. People he didn't.
They told him things he did and didn't recall, reminisced about the glory days inside Jean Johnson Gymnasium – Miles Gilmore, a member of Midland Valley's 2015 state championship team, even wrapped him up in a bear hug.
They all made him feel the same way.
"My wife and I, we've talked about this quite a bit. It's almost stunning," said Snelgrove, who in October was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. "The number of people, people that have reached out to me... especially like kids I used to teach. There was a bunch of them here tonight. I saw several. That was pretty neat."
That part felt good Tuesday night for Snelgrove, who quickly switched back into coach mode and said his team's performance in a loss didn't give him the same warm feeling. Still, later he recalled fond memories of his state champion Mustangs, and he flashed some of that Snelgrove wit when injured star player Maddux Harrell told him his head hurt – Snelgrove deadpanned "It might be a sign."
Paula Cobb, Harrell's mother, organized a GoFundMe to help raise funds for the Snelgroves, and recently the Chapin boys' and girls' basketball teams played in a scrimmage fundraiser. In early November Snelgrove was looking into a treatment program in Germany, then turned to Mexico City after that fell through. His most recent trip was to Houston, which he said is "gonna run the show" and instruct South Carolina Oncology Associates for his local services. He'll return to Houston in another 10 or 12 weeks to learn more.
"I was very concerned when this happened about financially, how we were gonna handle it," he said. "But that's, thanks to a lot of help from some people over there, they've eased that burden. Short-term, we don't have to worry about money for whatever treatment, that kind of thing. God has a plan, and He put those people in my life for a reason. They've come through for us in a big way, and they continue to do so."
Illness has obviously altered Snelgrove's schedule, but he's been able to call on former Mustang and current Chapin assistant Marquett Carr to help when he's not feeling up to it.
"Most of the time, I feel fine. I didn't ride the bus today because of the trip, the length of the trip and everything," Snelgrove said. "Sometimes I think that might hurt a little bit, because we obviously weren't ready to play. But as far as physically, most of the time if I handle myself during the day and don't overdo it at the games. When we play well, it's kind of a nice, relaxing – not relaxing, it's not relaxing, that's the wrong word. When we play well, it's fun. But playing like that makes my stomach hurt. That was awful."
Snelgrove is opting for and has had some success with natural treatments – he has a "real concern" about the effects of chemotherapy and is slow playing that discussion. Beyond that, the objective is to avoid physical and mental stressors as much as a head basketball coach possibly can.
"As long as I take my time and I don't overdo it during the day – the doctor in Houston told me not to be doing eight hour days," he said. "So basically we're working on retiring, I guess, from teaching. But he said basketball's only a couple hours a day, that'd probably be OK. Anything much over four (hours) and it's stressful – and teaching is stressful at times – anything over four is probably too much.
Snelgrove can tell the difference – the last few days he did go to school, he tired quickly. That wasn't necessarily from the physical part of teaching, though.
It's the stress of 'Be quiet. Shut up. Be quiet. Shut up.' Saying it 10, 15 times in a day," he joked. "Even though they're good kids, they just don't understand the concept of shutting thy mouth."
Snelgrove sang the national anthem before Tuesday night's boys' game, delivering the high point on a night on special occasions at Midland Valley. There were plenty of hugs and handshakes and well-wishers, which he's been getting a lot of lately – he was recently gifted tickets to watch with his son from behind the bench as South Carolina hosted Houston, and they got to meet the team and coaches. As his battle continues, the support grows.
"People just continue to reach out and do stuff for us. There's no words for that kind of thing. It's been – it's amazing. It is amazing," he said before pausing long enough for Mark Snelgrove to again become Coach Snelgrove. "I wish we could've played better."