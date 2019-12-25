All-Aiken Standard Football
First Team
Offense
Quarterback
• Craig Pender, Barnwell — 155 of 246 passing for 2,447 yards, 23 TD, 6 INT. 73 carries for 496 yards, 4 TD.
Running Back
• Jamari Chisolm, Barnwell — 201 carries for 1,785 yards, 35 TD. 26 receptions for 324 yards, 3 TD. 7 kickoff returns for 174 yards.
• Collier Sullivan, Ridge Spring-Monetta — 250 carries for 1,527 yards, 21 TD. 5 receptions for 128 yards, 2 TD. 100 tackles (11 for loss).
Wide Receiver
• Jay Baker, Strom Thurmond — 74 receptions for 1,136 yards, 10 TD.
• Daniel Harris, Ridge Spring-Monetta — 71 receptions for 1,052 yards, 16 TD.
Offensive Line
• Caleb Eichelberger, South Aiken. Three-year starter and leader up front who was the steadying influence for an inexperienced front.
• Nathaniel Gray, Silver Bluff. Graded out at 90 percent. Played every position on the line, was team's most consistent blocker.
• Tyquan Jerry, Wagener-Salley. Region 3-A Offensive Lineman of the Year led a line that produced 389.7 yards per game.
• Briggs Kearse, Barnwell. Shrine Bowl selection and Wofford signee. Paved the way for more than 6,164 yards of total offense.
• Isaiah Williams, Barnwell. Cleared room for an offense that averaged 410.9 yards and 44 points per game.
Athlete
• Dallyon Creech, Barnwell — 43 receptions for 681 yards, 3 TD. 58 carries for 629 yards, 7 TD. 4 kickoff returns for 141 yards, TD. 6 punt returns for 131 yards. 11 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 interception.
Defense
Defensive Line
• Elijah Davis, Wagener-Salley — 100 tackles (47 for loss), 12 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery.
• Tray Dean, Ridge Spring-Monetta — 146 tackles (22 for loss), 7 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries, 1 TD.
• Ernest Smith, Barnwell — 118 tackles (30 for loss), 8 sacks, 1 blocked field goal.
• Westin Williams, Wagener-Salley — 110 tackles (63 for loss), 8 sacks, 8 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 TD. 3 receptions for 76 yards, 2 TD.
Linebacker
• Nehemiah Brooks, Ridge Spring-Monetta — 112 tackles (7 for loss), 1 interception.
• Donovan Bush, Silver Bluff — 105 tackles (18 for loss), 5 sacks, 2 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery.
• Deshawn Watson, Barnwell — 172 tackles (28 for loss), 14 sacks, 2 interceptions, TD, 1 blocked punt, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, TD. 1 reception for 54 yards, TD.
• Devron Williams, Strom Thurmond — 114 tackles (6 for loss), 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 interception.
Defensive Back
• Demaurion Ginn, Barnwell — 65 tackles (7 for loss), 2 sacks, 5 interceptions, TD, 1 forced fumble.
• Kaleb Shaw, Wagener-Salley — 39 tackles, 3 interceptions, 8 pass break-ups, 1 TD.
• Roderick Williams, Wagener-Salley — 46 tackles, 6 interceptions, 9 pass break-ups.
Special Teams
Kicker
• Ethan Youmans, South Aiken — 4 of 6 field goals with a long of 35 yards, 27 of 30 extra points.
Punter
• Jackson Wray, Fox Creek — 34 punts with an average of 40.6 yards, 1 field goal, 21 of 26 extra points.
Returner
• Jatonious Butler, Fox Creek — 1 kick return TD, 1 punt return TD. 47 receptions for 612 yards, 8 TD. 32 carries for 401 yards, 5 TD.
Second Team
Offense
Quarterback
• Jequan Harris, Strom Thurmond — 129 of 197 passing for 1,792 yards, 18 TD, 3 INT. 114 carries for 833 yards, 8 TD.
Running Back
• Ryan Chavous, Fox Creek — 1,013 rushing yards, 15 TD.
• Kevin Jackson, Wagener-Salley — 136 carries for 1,265 yards, 14 TD. 6 of 10 passing for 104 yards, 1 TD. 24 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception, 8 pass break-ups.
Wide Receiver
• AJ Chandler, Williston-Elko — 36 receptions for 832 yards, 9 TD.
• AJ Swedenburg, Wagener-Salley — 26 receptions for 637 yards, 11 TD. 3 carries for 60 yards, 1 TD. 26 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 6 pass break-ups.
Offensive Line
• Cameron Davis, Ridge Spring-Monetta. Senior leader up front who helped set the tone for an explosive offense.
• Joe DeLaughter, North Augusta. The Yellow Jackets' left tackle graded out at 89 percent for the season.
• Bryson Mealing, North Augusta. The Jackets' left guard graded out at 86 percent, also averaged 41 yards per punt.
• Blake Shealy, Fox Creek. All-region selection stacked up 32 pancake blocks and helped block for a 1,000 yard rusher and 1,000 yard passer.
• Nicholas Williams, Fox Creek. Helped clear space for a 1,000 yard rusher and 1,000 yard passer, piled up 42 pancake blocks.
Athlete
• Darius Johnson, Silver Bluff — 1,683 all-purpose yards (802 rushing, 427 kick return, 247 receiving, 207 punt return), 12 TD.
Defense
Defensive Line
• Jhuatieq Davis, Wagener-Salley — 112 tackles (53 for loss), 8 sacks, 7 forced fumbles, 7 fumble recoveries. 39 carries for 332 yards, 7 TD.
• Charles Hammond, North Augusta — 82 tackles (18 for loss), 7 sacks, 29 quarterback hurries, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception.
• Dawson Lewis, Fox Creek — 54 tackles (27 for loss), 6 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries.
• BJ Williams, Strom Thurmond — 55 tackles (16 for loss), 9 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries, 27 quarterback hurries.
Linebacker
• Donifon Brown, North Augusta — 86 tackles (11 for loss), 1 interception.
• Quez Holmes, Strom Thurmond — 102 tackles (1 for loss), 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 interception.
• Cole Saggus, North Augusta — 44 tackles (4 for loss), 2 quarterback hurries. 66 carries for 458 yards, 2 TD.
• Dantrell Weaver, Ridge Spring-Monetta — 63 tackles (8 for loss), 4 interceptions, 2 TD.
Defensive Back
• Tony Caldwell, North Augusta — 58 tackles (1 for loss), 2 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble.
• Josh Pixley, Strom Thurmond — 51 tackles (3 for loss), 4 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries.
• Robert West, Strom Thurmond — 59 tackles (5 for loss), 3 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception.
Special Teams
Kicker
• Grayson Bridgers, North Augusta — 43-yard field goal, 2 of 2 extra points, was team's kickoff specialist.
Punter
• Oscar Lopez, Silver Bluff — 33 yards per punt, 18 of 20 extra points, 16 touchbacks on kickoffs.
Returner
• TJ Miller, Barnwell — 7 punt returns, 182 yards, TD. 7 kick returns, 202 yards. 64 carries for 587 yards, 15 TD. 25 receptions for 275 yards, 3 TD.
Honorable Mention
• Blane Arthur, Midland Valley
• Hunter Bledsoe, Strom Thurmond
• Nigel Brown, Wagener-Salley
• Tyleek Broxton, Williston-Elko
• Trevais Butler, South Aiken
• Tracey Gamble, South Aiken
• Bradley Godwin, North Augusta
• E.J. Hickson, South Aiken
• Stanley Hill, Strom Thurmond
• Jadon Johnson, Fox Creek
• Derik Jones, Barnwell
• Remedee Leaphart, Ridge Spring-Monetta
• Kanaan Ligons, Ridge Spring-Monetta
• Kenyon Ligons, Ridge Spring-Monetta
• Nequel Martin, South Aiken
• RayQuan Mays, North Augusta
• Dallas Mckeever, South Aiken
• Terran Merriwether, Midland Valley
• David Neal, Aiken
• Jabez Oliphant, South Aiken
• Thomas Payne, Williston-Elko
• James Platte, South Aiken
• Harper Puckett, Midland Valley
• Javier Rudolph, Williston-Elko
• Jesse Sanders, South Aiken
• Jakobe Schofield, Wagener-Salley
• BJ Staley, Midland Valley
• Gaige Starnes, Wagener-Salley
• Drew Stevens, North Augusta
• Ferderian Terry, Aiken
• CJ Tillman, Fox Creek
• Maurice Watson, Barnwell
• Jordan Wilburn, North Augusta
• Keioryie Wright, Midland Valley