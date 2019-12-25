All-Aiken Standard Football

First Team

Offense

Quarterback

• Craig Pender, Barnwell — 155 of 246 passing for 2,447 yards, 23 TD, 6 INT. 73 carries for 496 yards, 4 TD.

Running Back

• Jamari Chisolm, Barnwell — 201 carries for 1,785 yards, 35 TD. 26 receptions for 324 yards, 3 TD. 7 kickoff returns for 174 yards.

• Collier Sullivan, Ridge Spring-Monetta — 250 carries for 1,527 yards, 21 TD. 5 receptions for 128 yards, 2 TD. 100 tackles (11 for loss).

Wide Receiver

• Jay Baker, Strom Thurmond — 74 receptions for 1,136 yards, 10 TD.

• Daniel Harris, Ridge Spring-Monetta — 71 receptions for 1,052 yards, 16 TD.

Offensive Line

• Caleb Eichelberger, South Aiken. Three-year starter and leader up front who was the steadying influence for an inexperienced front.

• Nathaniel Gray, Silver Bluff. Graded out at 90 percent. Played every position on the line, was team's most consistent blocker.

• Tyquan Jerry, Wagener-Salley. Region 3-A Offensive Lineman of the Year led a line that produced 389.7 yards per game.  

• Briggs Kearse, Barnwell. Shrine Bowl selection and Wofford signee. Paved the way for more than 6,164 yards of total offense.

• Isaiah Williams, Barnwell. Cleared room for an offense that averaged 410.9 yards and 44 points per game.

Athlete

• Dallyon Creech, Barnwell — 43 receptions for 681 yards, 3 TD. 58 carries for 629 yards, 7 TD. 4 kickoff returns for 141 yards, TD. 6 punt returns for 131 yards. 11 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 interception. 

Defense

Defensive Line

• Elijah Davis, Wagener-Salley — 100 tackles (47 for loss), 12 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery.

• Tray Dean, Ridge Spring-Monetta — 146 tackles (22 for loss), 7 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries, 1 TD. 

• Ernest Smith, Barnwell — 118 tackles (30 for loss), 8 sacks, 1 blocked field goal.

• Westin Williams, Wagener-Salley — 110 tackles (63 for loss), 8 sacks, 8 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 TD. 3 receptions for 76 yards, 2 TD.

Linebacker

• Nehemiah Brooks, Ridge Spring-Monetta — 112 tackles (7 for loss), 1 interception.

• Donovan Bush, Silver Bluff — 105 tackles (18 for loss), 5 sacks, 2 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery.

• Deshawn Watson, Barnwell — 172 tackles (28 for loss), 14 sacks, 2 interceptions, TD, 1 blocked punt, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, TD. 1 reception for 54 yards, TD. 

• Devron Williams, Strom Thurmond — 114 tackles (6 for loss), 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 interception.

Defensive Back

• Demaurion Ginn, Barnwell — 65 tackles (7 for loss), 2 sacks, 5 interceptions, TD, 1 forced fumble.

• Kaleb Shaw, Wagener-Salley — 39 tackles, 3 interceptions, 8 pass break-ups, 1 TD.

• Roderick Williams, Wagener-Salley — 46 tackles, 6 interceptions, 9 pass break-ups.

Special Teams

Kicker

• Ethan Youmans, South Aiken — 4 of 6 field goals with a long of 35 yards, 27 of 30 extra points.

Punter

• Jackson Wray, Fox Creek — 34 punts with an average of 40.6 yards, 1 field goal, 21 of 26 extra points.

Returner

• Jatonious Butler, Fox Creek — 1 kick return TD, 1 punt return TD. 47 receptions for 612 yards, 8 TD. 32 carries for 401 yards, 5 TD.

Second Team

Offense

Quarterback

• Jequan Harris, Strom Thurmond — 129 of 197 passing for 1,792 yards, 18 TD, 3 INT. 114 carries for 833 yards, 8 TD.

Running Back

• Ryan Chavous, Fox Creek — 1,013 rushing yards, 15 TD.

• Kevin Jackson, Wagener-Salley — 136 carries for 1,265 yards, 14 TD. 6 of 10 passing for 104 yards, 1 TD. 24 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception, 8 pass break-ups.

Wide Receiver

• AJ Chandler, Williston-Elko — 36 receptions for 832 yards, 9 TD.

• AJ Swedenburg, Wagener-Salley — 26 receptions for 637 yards, 11 TD. 3 carries for 60 yards, 1 TD. 26 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 6 pass break-ups.

Offensive Line

• Cameron Davis, Ridge Spring-Monetta. Senior leader up front who helped set the tone for an explosive offense.

• Joe DeLaughter, North Augusta. The Yellow Jackets' left tackle graded out at 89 percent for the season.

• Bryson Mealing, North Augusta. The Jackets' left guard graded out at 86 percent, also averaged 41 yards per punt.

• Blake Shealy, Fox Creek. All-region selection stacked up 32 pancake blocks and helped block for a 1,000 yard rusher and 1,000 yard passer.

• Nicholas Williams, Fox Creek. Helped clear space for a 1,000 yard rusher and 1,000 yard passer, piled up 42 pancake blocks.

Athlete

• Darius Johnson, Silver Bluff — 1,683 all-purpose yards (802 rushing, 427 kick return, 247 receiving, 207 punt return), 12 TD.

Defense

Defensive Line

• Jhuatieq Davis, Wagener-Salley — 112 tackles (53 for loss), 8 sacks, 7 forced fumbles, 7 fumble recoveries. 39 carries for 332 yards, 7 TD.

• Charles Hammond, North Augusta — 82 tackles (18 for loss), 7 sacks, 29 quarterback hurries, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception.

• Dawson Lewis, Fox Creek — 54 tackles (27 for loss), 6 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries.

• BJ Williams, Strom Thurmond — 55 tackles (16 for loss), 9 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries, 27 quarterback hurries.

Linebacker

• Donifon Brown, North Augusta — 86 tackles (11 for loss), 1 interception.

• Quez Holmes, Strom Thurmond — 102 tackles (1 for loss), 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 interception.

• Cole Saggus, North Augusta — 44 tackles (4 for loss), 2 quarterback hurries. 66 carries for 458 yards, 2 TD.

• Dantrell Weaver, Ridge Spring-Monetta — 63 tackles (8 for loss), 4 interceptions, 2 TD.

Defensive Back

• Tony Caldwell, North Augusta — 58 tackles (1 for loss), 2 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble.

• Josh Pixley, Strom Thurmond — 51 tackles (3 for loss), 4 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries.

• Robert West, Strom Thurmond — 59 tackles (5 for loss), 3 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception.

Special Teams

Kicker

• Grayson Bridgers, North Augusta — 43-yard field goal, 2 of 2 extra points, was team's kickoff specialist.

Punter

• Oscar Lopez, Silver Bluff — 33 yards per punt, 18 of 20 extra points, 16 touchbacks on kickoffs.

Returner

• TJ Miller, Barnwell — 7 punt returns, 182 yards, TD. 7 kick returns, 202 yards. 64 carries for 587 yards, 15 TD. 25 receptions for 275 yards, 3 TD.

Honorable Mention

• Blane Arthur, Midland Valley

• Hunter Bledsoe, Strom Thurmond

• Nigel Brown, Wagener-Salley

• Tyleek Broxton, Williston-Elko

• Trevais Butler, South Aiken

• Tracey Gamble, South Aiken

• Bradley Godwin, North Augusta

• E.J. Hickson, South Aiken

• Stanley Hill, Strom Thurmond

• Jadon Johnson, Fox Creek

• Derik Jones, Barnwell

• Remedee Leaphart, Ridge Spring-Monetta

• Kanaan Ligons, Ridge Spring-Monetta

• Kenyon Ligons, Ridge Spring-Monetta

• Nequel Martin, South Aiken

• RayQuan Mays, North Augusta

• Dallas Mckeever, South Aiken

• Terran Merriwether, Midland Valley

• David Neal, Aiken

• Jabez Oliphant, South Aiken

• Thomas Payne, Williston-Elko

• James Platte, South Aiken

• Harper Puckett, Midland Valley

• Javier Rudolph, Williston-Elko

• Jesse Sanders, South Aiken

• Jakobe Schofield, Wagener-Salley

• BJ Staley, Midland Valley

• Gaige Starnes, Wagener-Salley

• Drew Stevens, North Augusta

• Ferderian Terry, Aiken

• CJ Tillman, Fox Creek

• Maurice Watson, Barnwell

• Jordan Wilburn, North Augusta

• Keioryie Wright, Midland Valley