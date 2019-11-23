AUGUSTA 3, USC AIKEN 0
There was a silver lining Saturday for USC Aiken volleyball coach Glenn Cox despite his team's 3-0 loss to third-seeded Augusta in the Peach Belt Conference semifinals.
The defeat was a tough one for the second-seeded Pacers to take, especially as the league's regular-season co-champions and tournament hosts, but missing out on Sunday's championship match is ultimately an extra day off for the Pacers – and that's something Cox said his ailing team could really use.
"We do, and honestly that's more of what we need right now than anything," said Cox, whose team hadn't lost at the Convocation Center since Sept. 7, 2018. "... It's a long season, and we've got a lot of people that could use a little time off to get their bodies healed up and get them back. But we'll be in it in two weeks. Don't worry. It's a new season. We didn't get to 25-5 by luck. We've got a good team, and we can show up and make up a run up at Wingate and have some fun with it."
Wingate is the likely site of the NCAA Southeast Region tournament, and Cox feels confident that his team will be one of the eight teams to advance. USCA was ranked No. 2 in the latest region rankings and shouldn't drop much, much less drop out altogether, while the other PBC teams needed resume-building performances this weekend.
League Player of the Year Christine Carroll hit .308 and had 12 kills, but the Pacers' offense suffered without healthy outside hitters – first-team All-PBC selection Alie Smith played at less than 100 percent and was limited to six kills and a -.037 hitting percentage, and Kayla Duggan has been unavailable since early October when her season was cut short due to injury.
USCA had a negative hitting percentage as a team through two sets, which Augusta controlled with 25-15 and 25-14 wins, and ended the match hitting .051. The Pacers fought back in the third as they tried to extend the match, and a Smith kill gave them set point at 24-23.
The ensuing point was restarted after a souvenir miniature volleyball was thrown onto the floor while the ball was in play. Augusta won the point on the restart to tie the match, and the teams traded points until the Jaguars led 27-26. Their final attack looked wide – and landed right in front of the USCA bench – but was ruled the match-clincher.
"Oh, we have some kids that are gonna fight, no matter what," said Cox. "And they know that we're not 100 percent, but that gives a lot of credit to those girls. For those seniors, this is the last game they're gonna play in this building. Those seniors haven't lost a game in here in a long time. It's a bitter pill to swallow.
"But in the grand scheme of things having another day off allows us to heal up and lets us focus and get some practice in during Thanksgiving week. Take a little Thanksgiving break, come back, work hard, get ready for regions. We'll be fine."
PBC Libero of the Year Rebecca Martinez had 19 digs, Emily Duggan had 12 and Smith had 11. Mallory Barash had 15 assists, and Alli Bell had 10.
Augusta (26-8) will play Sunday afternoon for the PBC title and the league's automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament. USCA will rest up and wait for Monday night's selection show to see what's next.