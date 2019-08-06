Tuesday was a rough day at the Dixie Boys World Series for the Aiken 14Us, who came into the day with a chance to put themselves in a position for a championship but left with two consecutive losses that ended their run earlier than planned.
Still, head coach Chris Lincoln didn't want to see anyone hanging their heads as they left the dugout at Citizens Park following Tuesday afternoon's 8-1 loss to Fairhope, Alabama, that knocked Aiken out of the tournament.
"Just to walk out of here with their heads up. Be proud of what they did," Lincoln said. "Understand that they didn't finish the way they wanted to, but to go now and rest their bodies up and start working on their game and getting themselves better."
Aiken faced a tough test in Alabama pitcher Harrison Sparks, who threw an 82-pitch complete game and kept Aiken from scoring after the first inning.
The hosts swung the bat, and they made their fair share of good contact – but when they did, more often than not it was right at an Alabama fielder.
The Alabama state champs faced no such difficulty in building an early lead. They scored twice in the bottom of the first inning then added three more runs in both the second and third innings to go up 8-1.
At the same time, Aiken was taking its cuts against Sparks but getting nothing out of it – he needed just 13 pitches to get through the second and third innings, and most of those outs came on hard-hit balls.
Alabama was rolling into the game with momentum, having eliminated Moncks Corner earlier in the day with an 8-0 win. Next up will be a spot in the final day of tournament play.
Aiken was facing elimination after running into the buzz saw from Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, earlier Tuesday afternoon. The teams entered the game as the bracket's lone 2-0 teams, and it didn't take long for Louisiana to move to 3-0.
Louisiana, which had scored 31 runs in its previous three wins, erupted for 19 in three innings to advance to a meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Putnam County, Georgia, which staved off elimination for the third straight game by beating Hope Mills, North Carolina.
Ben Brash produced two of Aiken's three runs with a homer, and after the game he was presented with the home run ball.
It was Brash who delivered the walk-off winner against Hudson, Texas, on Monday to push Aiken to 2-0, just two days after Brayden Robison tossed a shutout in the opener against Texarkana, Arkansas.
The ride came to an end a day earlier than the Aiken 14Us would've liked, but Lincoln was still pleased with how the hosts represented Aiken on the Dixie Boys World Series stage.
"I think the city should be proud," he said. "I think they gave them some excitement, gave it a little ride. We got to Tuesday and fell a little short, but I think for the whole team they should be proud of what they did."