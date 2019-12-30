1. Tiger has one more roar at Masters
Locally, nationally, globally, it doesn't matter – Tiger Woods' fifth Masters championship sits atop the list. The Masters was anyone's tournament to win during Sunday's storm-threatened final round, but it was Woods who overcame a 54-hole deficit and the world's top players to wear the green jacket for the first time since 2005.
He took the solo lead with a birdie at 15, nearly aced 16 and avoided trouble on 17 and 18 for his 15th major championship, adding to one of golf's greatest legacies and re-igniting the chase for Jack Nicklaus' record 18 majors.
2. North Augusta girls' hoops all business in 3-peat
The 2018-19 season was just another business trip for the Lady Jackets, who won 27 games by an average of more than 31 points per outing. They left little doubt that they were still Class AAAA's best, winning each playoff game by double digits.
South Pointe offered the most resistance in the state championship game, falling by only 11, but the Lady Jackets even led that game by 20 in the second half. Mya Burns was named Class AAAA Player of the Year, giving the Lady Jackets two in a row after Amari Young won it the year before.
3. Kisner is a world golf champion
Aiken's Kevin Kisner couldn't be matched at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, overcoming a round-robin loss to fellow match play ace Ian Poulter to win six consecutive matches. He beat Matt Kuchar, 3&2, in the final for a World Golf Championships title and $1.745 million. Kisner, who finished runner-up the year before, strengthened his resume as one of the best on the planet in match play – he's 11-2-1 at the event over the last two years, with seven of those wins coming against players ranked in the top 25 in the world.
Additionally, Kisner's wedge approach from near a grandstand during the championship match won the fan vote for the 2019 MetLife MatchUp, earning a donation of $750,000 from MetLife to The Kevin and Brittany Kisner Foundation.
4. Kupcho, Fassi duel at Augusta
With the biggest stage in women's amateur golf history in front of them, Maria Fassi joked with Jennifer Kupcho on the first tee that they needed to put on a show at Augusta National Golf Club.
They did. Their duel in the final round of the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur captivated the patrons in attendance and a television audience that was amateur golf's largest in 16 years. Kupcho played the last six holes in 5 under to reach 10 under for the championship, and she took the lead for good over Fassi with a birdie at the par-3 16th hole.
5. South Aiken girls' soccer dominates during title run
Coming into the season, South Aiken's girls' soccer team looked like it could be better than their 2017 state championship team. Head coach Dave Mihoulides challenged them all season to prove those projections right. They did, and they may have even exceeded those lofty expectations.
The T-Breds went 19-0-1 and outscored their opponents 120-7 on their way to their second title in three years. They hoisted the trophy after a 4-1 drubbing of Eastside, the team that dashed their championship hopes the year before, in a match that like so many others was over by halftime.
6. NeSmith wins in Boise, earns PGA Tour card
Matt NeSmith needed a strong finish at the Korn Ferry Tour's Albertsons Boise Open to earn a PGA Tour card.
There's no stronger finish than a win, and NeSmith got it with a final-round 64. His birdie putt through the shadows dropped on the 18th green gave him the lead, and minutes later he was the victor after Viktor Hovland barely missed a tying eagle from the fairway.
NeSmith, a former star at North Augusta and the University of South Carolina, earned three previous top-10 finishes during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, ensuring his stay there would be short on his way to the PGA Tour.
7. USCA transitions tennis programs during historic season
USC Aiken's athletic department announced in April that it would transition the men's and women's tennis programs to club sports, effective at the conclusion of the 2019 season.
The transition to the club level made way for the university to add more "high-demand Division II athletics", according to the athletic department's release.
The men's and women's teams had a combined record of 28-5 at the time of the announcement, with the men ranked sixth in the country. They reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history, then advanced to the Elite Eight before falling to Hawai'i Hilo.
USCA pledged to honor the scholarships of the players who chose to stay – there was only one senior on the combined rosters – and complete their undergraduate degrees.
8. Prep football coaching carousel picks up speed
Head coaching changes aren't unusual in high school football, but they came at a rapid rate for the 2019 season in the Aiken Standard coverage area. Olajuwon Paige returned to his alma mater to take over at Aiken High, Kenneth Freeman left an assistant position at Dutch Fork to lead Midland Valley, LaFayette Stewart made the short commute from North Augusta to Fox Creek, and former Strom Thurmond head coach Brian Smith was hired at Ridge Spring-Monetta and quickly guided them to a Class A Upper State championship.
The biggest coaching change during 2019 came after the season. Brian Thomas' tenure as North Augusta's head coach ended following an opening-round loss in the Class AAAA playoffs. Thomas led the Yellow Jackets to a 49-23 record over six seasons, winning 10 games in a season three times.
9. Hutto makes history at City Am
It's true that records are made to be broken, and that also applies to record scores at golf courses. Yet for some reason that seems to be a little more difficult to do at The Aiken Golf Club.
The women's course record there stood for 71 years until Brooke Hutto broke it in September during the final round of the 10th annual City of Aiken Amateur Championship. Hutto, a former South Aiken and USC Upstate golfer, was only focused on beating her personal record of 68. She didn't know that doing so would also beat the course record of 69, set in 1948 by World Golf Hall of Fame member Patty Berg.
She started the day 7 under through her first eight holes, then withstood a few bumps to shoot 67 and win the Ladies division by 24 shots and make local history.
10. Carroll, Martinez wrap up decorated careers
USC Aiken volleyball's Christine Carroll and Rebecca Martinez over the last four years have made inarguable cases for any Hall of Fame that may apply to them. The seniors wrapped up their USCA careers by grabbing nearly every available record and award, leaving their mark at the school, conference and national level.
Carroll was named Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year for the second consecutive year, and she was a consensus selection for Southeast Region Player of the Year. Martinez became the PBC's first three-time Libero of the Year and earned all-region honors while rewriting the PBC and NCAA record books. Each earned All-America honors to cap two of the finest careers in USCA athletics history.