The Aiken Soccer Cup, hosted by the GA-SC Bulls Soccer Club, will fill up its familiar polo fields downtown for the 24th consecutive year.
The Powderhouse, Whitney and Winthrop polo fields will be buzzing with more than 100 boys' and girls' teams ranging in age from Under 8 to Under 19.
Teams from throughout the southeast – including a formidable collection of local talent – will be competing in a tournament that has even attracted entrants from Canada. Teams will play a minimum of three games, weather permitting.
The tournament schedule can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/2Zcy0AH.