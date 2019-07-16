The Aiken Red 14U all-star team repeated as champions in the 13 to 15 age group at the S.C. Recreational Baseball Initiative Tournament.
Aiken Red outscored its opponents 55-10 over four games to win the title.
They beat North Augusta Gray 13-1 in the opener, with Tristan Russell getting the win on the mound. Offensively, Tyler Fiquris went 3 for 4 and Caleb Miller was 3 for 5.
In the second game, Aiken Red beat Mount Pleasant 17-4. Stephen Baker picked up the win, with Christopher Atkinson taking the mound in relief. Micah Littles went 5 for 5, and Fiquris was 3 for 4.
In the third game, they beat Chapin 13-3. Lane Carter was the winning pitcher. Miller went 4 for 4, and Dylan Shealy, CJ Lincoln and Littles all went 2 for 3.
They won 12-2 over North Augusta Gray in the championship game, with Lincoln picking up the win on the mound. Fiquris went 2 for 2 at the plate, and Shealy went 2 for 3.