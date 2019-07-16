The Aiken 14U Red team repeated as champions in the S.C. Recreational Baseball Initiative tournament in the 13 to 15 age group. Team members include Christopher Atkinson, Stephen Baker, Ben Brash, David Burkhalter, Lane Carter, Tylan Creech, Tyler Fiquris, CJ Lincoln, Micah Littles, Caleb Miller, Sebastian Neave, Brayden Robison, Trisitan Russell, Dylan Shealy and Cayden Ward. Chris Lincoln is the head coach, and he is assisted by Jamie Carter, Brent Shealy and Doug Brash.