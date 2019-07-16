Aiken 14U

The Aiken 14U Red team repeated as champions in the S.C. Recreational Baseball Initiative tournament in the 13 to 15 age group. Team members include Christopher Atkinson, Stephen Baker, Ben Brash, David Burkhalter, Lane Carter, Tylan Creech, Tyler Fiquris, CJ Lincoln, Micah Littles, Caleb Miller, Sebastian Neave, Brayden Robison, Trisitan Russell, Dylan Shealy and Cayden Ward. Chris Lincoln is the head coach, and he is assisted by Jamie Carter, Brent Shealy and Doug Brash.

 Submitted photo

The Aiken Red 14U all-star team repeated as champions in the 13 to 15 age group at the S.C. Recreational Baseball Initiative Tournament.

Aiken Red outscored its opponents 55-10 over four games to win the title.

They beat North Augusta Gray 13-1 in the opener, with Tristan Russell getting the win on the mound. Offensively, Tyler Fiquris went 3 for 4 and Caleb Miller was 3 for 5.

In the second game, Aiken Red beat Mount Pleasant 17-4. Stephen Baker picked up the win, with Christopher Atkinson taking the mound in relief. Micah Littles went 5 for 5, and Fiquris was 3 for 4.

In the third game, they beat Chapin 13-3. Lane Carter was the winning pitcher. Miller went 4 for 4, and Dylan Shealy, CJ Lincoln and Littles all went 2 for 3.

They won 12-2 over North Augusta Gray in the championship game, with Lincoln picking up the win on the mound. Fiquris went 2 for 2 at the plate, and Shealy went 2 for 3.