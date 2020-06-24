Gary Asbill can remember a trip to Aiken High back in 2011, his first year as an assistant baseball coach at South Aiken.
He watched from his spot near first base as athlete after athlete came onto the field for the Hornets and thought to himself, "Wow, somebody can win here."
Nearly a decade later, he'll have the chance to see if he's that somebody.
Aiken High announced Wednesday that Asbill is the new head baseball coach, taking over the program after Will Howard left to take an assistant coaching position at Sumter.
"This morning, when I found out it was official, it was like everything I worked for my entire life had just kind of happened in front of my eyes," said Asbill, who was on Howard's staff and also coached under Kenny Thomas at USC Aiken. "I'm excited that I finally get to live a dream that some people never get the opportunity to do. I'm just unbelievably thankful."
Wednesday started out like a normal day for Asbill, who was working out at the gym when his phone started buzz. Then it started to buzz more, and then even more. He finally checked it and saw that his dream had become reality.
"I just started shaking. I get back to my fiancee, and I just collapse on the floor thinking, 'Wow, it finally happened,'" he said. "She and I hugged – it was just a textbook moment that I don't think even Hollywood could recreate."
After that, there was nothing left to do but head to Henderson Johnson Field.
"I look at that place as home, and having my fiancee (Amanda Giordano, the Hornets' junior varsity girls' soccer coach and a former soccer player at USCA) and my dog there, I was just overwhelmed with emotion," he said. "Seeing her run around, seeing my fiancee kind of take this as her own, it's a surreal moment.
"When I was told that it was official, I couldn't wait to get to work because I owe it to the school, to the Aiken community, and all the players at the school. I feel like we all have a relationship that's very strong, and everything's come together in the right manner, it feels like."
A graduate of Batesburg-Leesville, Asbill came to Aiken to play baseball for USCA and graduated in 2010 with an English degree. He's been coaching in the area ever since, and this upcoming school year will be his fifth as an English teacher at Aiken High.
He credited a series of influential head coaches he's worked for locally for the impact they've left on him, and he feels that's molded him and prepared him to live out this dream.
The Hornets made four consecutive playoff appearances under Howard, twice reaching district championship games.
“We are fortunate to have come out of the process with parents, fellow coaches, and students with the very best candidate that will no doubt lead Hornets Baseball into the future,” Aiken High principal Dr. Jason Holt said in a statement provided by the athletic department. “We have a bright future with him at the helm, and our boys and families will be fortunate to have such a great coach and man leading them daily. Go Hornets!”