AIKEN 46, BLUFFTON 41
Aiken survived Bluffton's early pressure and its late game push on Wednesday to advance to the second round of the Class AAAA playoffs.
With the 46-41 victory comes a date with AC Flora, the No. 2 ranked team in the most recent Class AAAA coaches poll.
Bluffton spent much of the early part of Wednesday's game trying to frustrate Aiken's offense and focusing in on RJ Felton. It proved fruitful in the early going and resulted in a lead for the Bobcats headed into the second quarter. Then other Hornets started to make big plays.
Charvis Jones was a big part of that. Jones led Aiken with 15 points, including two 3-pointers that shifted the momentum in Aiken’s favor early in the second quarter. The Hornets led the rest of the way but never really pulled away.
"Other folks stepped up and played big. Charvis Jones had a solid game, Darrin Parker and DeMarcus Mozone had good games and finished for us," Jackson said. 'We had some guys step up and make some plays."
Felton scored nine points, and Mozone and Parker scored seven apiece.
The finishing part was made harder by a few costly mistakes down the stretch, however.
Aiken withstood Bluffton‘s comeback attempt which turned what was once a 10-point lead into a 4-point game with under 2 minutes play. The lead was again cut to four with 42 seconds left before two free throws by Felton put the game out of reach of the Bobcats.
"A lot of guys played their first playoff game tonight, so there was a little anxiety, a little nervousness," Jackson said. "I think we'll grow through this and be able to fix them tomorrow. We've got to get it cleaned up. we've got a huge one Saturday."
Aiken will travel to Columbia to face AC Flora on Saturday night. AC Flora defeated Hartsville 54-45.