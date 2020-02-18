AIKEN 52, MARLBORO COUNTY 40
Locked in a tie ball game with Marlboro County heading into the fourth quarter on Tuesday night, the Aiken High girls' basketball team started doing the things it hadn't necessarily done consistently all season.
The Hornets worked the ball inside on offense, made the big shots, and went 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the closing minutes to put away the Bulldogs and claim their first playoff victory since 2016.
Aiken scored 26 points in the fourth quarter, doubling its total in the opening three quarters to close out the 52-40 win.
"It was great. The girls played hard from the beginning to the end," Aiken head coach Aubrey Pompey said. "It's good to be playing at home, and it's even better to win at home. It means a lot for them going forward. It's just exciting."
Te'Asia Hair was one of the sparks for the fourth quarter rally, scoring six early points as the team went to her in the paint to jump out to six-point lead. The Bulldogs answered with a late-game flurry 3-pointers by Jasmine Norman, who made six from long distance on the night.
Aiken (12-10) finished the game with a 12-0 run after Marlboro County had tied the it at 40. AJ Jones scored eight straight doing that run. She finished the game with 16 points.
"It was tough, because (Norman), she can shoot it from anywhere," Pompey said. "Just finishing was huge for us. We hadn't been doing that on a consistent basis.
Aiken will take on Wilson Friday night in Florence. Wilson, the No. 1 seed from Region 6 and No. 3 ranked team in the Class AAAA coaches poll, defeated Dreher 50-28 on Tuesday.
"Tomorrow we'll be back to practice, and we'll just go out there and continue to work," Pompey said. "This is a new season, so we're going to just try to go as far as we can go."