Editor's note: With the Masters Tournament postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Aiken Standard will look back at a Masters-related topic each day.
The Par 3 Contest began in 1960 and was designed as a fun event on the eve of the tournament proper. The event has morphed into a family event with the wives and children of the participants joining in on the fun. The Par 3 Jinx is still in effect; no one has won it and the Masters in the same year. Executive Editor John Boyette and Sports Reporter Kyle Dawson rank the most memorable moments from the Par 3 Contest.
John Boyette
- 2016: That year was nuts. Not only did Jimmy Walker set the record for lowest score with 8-under-par 19, he also was one of nine different golfers who made a hole-in-one that year. That included 80-year-old Gary Player, who aced No. 7 for his fourth career hole-in-one in the event.
- 2018: Jack Nicklaus regularly lets one of his 22 grandchildren caddie for him in the event. In 2018, it was 15-year-old GT’s turn. The son of Gary Nicklaus came into the event without an ace but rectified that with one swing at the ninth hole. His grandfather, who won the Masters six times, still calls it his “best day” he’s ever had at the Masters.
- 2004: Anything Tiger Woods does is amplified. Throw in Augusta National and the Masters and it’s even bigger. Which was the case when he made a hole-in-one on the ninth hole as playing partners Arnold Palmer and Mark O’Meara watched. The photo of an exuberant Tiger, arms outstretched, is a memorable one. Woods tied for lowest score that year but, respecting the jinx, didn’t participate in the playoff won by Padraig Harrington over Eduardo Romero.
- 2002: Remember that time Toshi Izawa made consecutive holes-in-one in the Par 3 Contest? Didn’t think so. But it happened on holes 5 and 6. In a strange footnote, the Japanese golfer wasn’t even the first to do so: Claude Harmon turned the trick in 1968 on Nos. 4 and 5.
- 2018, Part II: The replay is still hard to watch. Tony Finau, moments after acing the seventh hole, takes off in a celebratory trot toward the green. About halfway up he dislocated his left ankle, then he popped it back into place. Somehow, he was able to compete in his first Masters and, perhaps even more impressive, finished 10th in his debut.
Kyle Dawson
- 2015: I still remember watching Jack Nicklaus' Golden Bear logo from behind the green as the ball tumbled back toward the hole. His hole-in-one on No. 4 was his first-ever ace at Augusta National Golf Club, and it's the main reason I still camp out behind that green every year at the Par 3 Contest. Seeing the best to ever do it fire up a crowd just like the old days is something I'll always remember.
- 2018: Jack understandably prefers grandson GT's ace to his own, and it's only second on my list because I was already back in the press building and not on the course when it happened. The Par 3 Contest is very much about the kids, and it's alwasy fun to watch the youngsters take their swings. At 15 years old, GT was plenty old enough to understand the pressure of hitting a shot at Augusta National in front of Jack, Tom Watson and Gary Player and with the world watching – and he jarred it.
- 2004: Tiger Woods making an ace at the Par 3 Contest doesn't really require any additional explanation. This one carries a little added weight because it was his last appearance until 2015, when daughter Sam and son Charlie were old enough to join in on the fun.
- 2016: Speaking of the fourth hole, what's better than an ace? Two of them in a row. Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler went back-to-back on No. 4, leaving defending Masters champion Jordan Spieth alone on the green with his putter.
- 2018, Part II: Hopefully we never again see anything like Tony Finau's ankle dislocation on the seventh hole – that he popped it back into place so casually may be the most memorable thing about it. The Masters rookie recovered in time to post an opening-round 68 that left him just two shots off the lead before finishing tied for 10th.