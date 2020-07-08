Sports on TV
Australian rules football
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — AFL: Hawthorn at Collingwood, AFL
Auto racing
8 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shady Rays 200, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky., FS1
4:55 a.m. (Friday) — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN2
Basketball (Men's)
2 p.m. — TBT: The Money Team (TmT) vs. Herd That, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
4 p.m. — TBT: Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
Boxing
8 p.m. — Top Rank: Jerry Forrest vs. Carlos Takam (Heavyweights), MGM Grand, Las Vegas, ESPN
Golf
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
Horse racing
1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
KBO Baseball
5:25 a.m. — LG at Doosan, ESPN2
5:25 a.m. (Friday) — NC at LG, ESPN
Rugby
5:30 a.m. — NRL: Sydney at North Queensland, FS1
Soccer (Men's)
9 a.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union, Group A, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Tottenham at Bournemouth, NBCSN
1:25 p.m. — Serie A: Udinese at SPAL, ESPN2
3:10 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa, NBCSN
Soccer (Women's)
10 a.m. — NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue FC vs. Houston, Qualification Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped), CBSSN
Tennis
8 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS
Noon — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS
Track and field
5:30 p.m. — IAAF Diamond League: The Inspiration Games (taped), NBCSN
PGA Tour players grouped together after virus recovery
Three players who have tested positive for the coronavirus but are no longer symptomatic will play together at the Workday Charity Open, the PGA Tour announced Wednesday in the latest revision of its COVID-19 policies.
Nick Watney – the first tour player to test positive – will play alongside Dylan Frittelli and Denny McCarthy during the first two rounds at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, the tour said.
All three players continue to test positive for the virus but have met the Centers for Disease Control criteria for returning to work, the tour said. Players in those circumstances will either be grouped together or play as singles. They will also have no access to indoor facilities at the tournament site.
Watney reported mild symptoms after he tested positive before the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina. He self-isolated for 10 days before driving back home to Austin, Texas.
Frittelli tested positive after missing the cut at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. McCarthy tested positive after the first round of the Travelers.
The tour said it made the change because players can continue to test positive even after the infectious virus is no longer present and they have met all other CDC criteria. Those include: no fever for at least three days, improvement in respiratory symptoms and a period of at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared.
Last week, the tour allowed players and caddies to return if a positive test is followed by two negative tests at least 24 hours apart and they show no symptoms. That change allowed Cameron Champ to play at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, where he finished in a tie for 12th.
Ivy League suspends fall sports due to virus
The Ivy League on Wednesday became the first Division I conference to suspend all fall sports, including football, leaving open the possibility of moving some seasons to the spring if the coronavirus pandemic is better controlled by then.
"We simply do not believe we can create and maintain an environment for intercollegiate athletic competition that meets our requirements for safety and acceptable levels of risk," the Ivy League Council of Presidents said in a statement.
"We are entrusted to create and maintain an educational environment that is guided by health and safety considerations. There can be no greater responsibility – and that is the basis for this difficult decision."
Though the coalition of eight academically elite schools does not grant athletic scholarships or compete for an NCAA football championship, the move could have ripple effects throughout the big business of college sports.
It was the Ivy League's March 10 decision to scuttle its postseason basketball tournament that preceded a cascade of cancellations. All major college and professional sports were halted within days.
Football players in the Power Five conferences have already begun workouts for a season that starts on Aug. 29, even as their schools weigh whether to open their campuses to students or continue classes remotely.
Dr. Chris Kratochvil, the chair of the Big Ten's infectious disease task force, said there is no "hard deadline" for a decision on sports.
"Of course, we watch everything that's going on," said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, whose league has schools in five states from West Virginia to Iowa and Texas. "But we're going to go forward and do our own evaluation, and so far our scientists and medical people are telling us that we should stay the course, and learn as we go and move slowly and evaluate as we go."
The Ivy League announcement affects not just football but soccer, field hockey, volleyball and cross country, as well as the fall portion of winter sports like basketball. Wednesday's decision means Harvard and Yale will not play football in 2020, interrupting a rivalry known as The Game for the first time since the two World Wars.