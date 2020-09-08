Sports on TV
Cycling
- 7:30 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 11, Châtelaillon-Plage to Poitiers, 104 miles, NBCSN
- 6:30 a.m. (Thursday) — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 12, Chauvigny to Sarran Corrèze, 135 miles, NBCSN
Golf
- 7 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, First Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., GOLF
- 6 a.m. (Thursday) — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal, GOLF
MLB
- 6 p.m. — Kansas City at Cleveleand OR NY Yankees at Toronto (6:30 p.m.), MLBN
- 7 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, FS1
- 7 p.m. — Miami at Atlanta, FSSE
- 9:30 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Houston at Oakland, MLBN
NBA
- 6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals, Toronto vs. Boston, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 9 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
NHL
- 8 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: NY Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Tennis
- Noon — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN
- 7 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
- 6 a.m. (Thursday) — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
WNBA
- 8 p.m. — Atlanta vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
- 10 p.m. — Dallas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
CBS reveals broadcast plan for Masters
CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said on a conference call Tuesday that the third and fourth rounds of the Masters in November will start early to finish in time for the network to air football games.
The plan is for Saturday's third round to wrap up around 5:30 p.m. as a lead-in to that night's college game between SEC heavyweights LSU and Alabama. Sunday's final round should finish between 2-2:45 p.m., ahead of that afternoon's NFL action.
The final round of 2019 Masters also had an early start and finish in an effort to avoid potentially dangerous weather. Play was never threatened as Tiger Woods won his fifth green jacket.
This year's Masters Tournament is scheduled for Nov. 12-15.
Gene Budig, last American League president, dies at 81
NEW YORK — Gene Budig, the self-effacing educator and baseball fan from small-town Nebraska who became the head of three major universities and the last president of the American League, died Tuesday. He was 81.
His death was announced by the commissioner’s office and the Charleston RiverDogs, a minor league team he co-owned. No cause was given. He had been in hospice in South Carolina.
Budig succeeded Bobby Brown as AL president in 1994 and augmented his staff with Larry Doby, the first Black player in the AL. Budig held the job until baseball owners abolished league presidents under a reorganization urged by Selig in 2000.
In 2007, when Budig moved to South Carolina, he became a part-owner of the Charleston RiverDogs, a Yankees affiliate in the Class A South Atlantic League.
A chancellor at Kansas and president at West Virginia and Illinois State, Budig also was a newspaper reporter, a governor’s assistant, a major general in the Nebraska Air National Guard and a teacher at Princeton.
Former Clemson WR Hopkins signs massive extension with Cardinals
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Cardinals have agreed to a two-year contract extension with star receiver DeAndre Hopkins that will keep the three-time All-Pro in Arizona through the 2024 season.
The team announced the deal on Tuesday but didn't disclose terms. The NFL Network reported that the extension is worth $54.5 million over two years. The receiver is guaranteed $42.75 million.
The deal, which Hopkins negotiated himself, also has a no-trade clause and no-franchise tag clause.
The Cardinals landed the 6-foot-1, 212-pound Hopkins in a surprising trade with the Texans during the offseason, sending veteran running back David Johnson to Houston.
The 28-year-old Hopkins has been one of the NFL's most consistent and productive receivers in recent years with at least 1,100 yards receiving in five of the past six seasons.