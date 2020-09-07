Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
- 5 a.m. (Wednesday) — AFL: Gold Coast at Brisbane, FS2
Cycling
- 7:30 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 10, Île d'Oléron Le Château-d'Oléron to Île de Ré Saint-Martin-de-Ré, 104 miles, NBCSN
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — Lotte at NC, ESPN2
- 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday) — Kiwoom at SK, ESPN2
MLB Baseball
- 3 p.m. — Minnesota at St. Louis, MLBN
- 6:30 p.m. — NY Yankees at Toronto OR Tampa Bay at Washington (6 p.m.), MLBN
- 7 p.m. — Boston at Philadelphia, FS1
- 9:30 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Seattle at San Francisco, MLBN
Basketball
- 6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 9 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
Hockey
- 8 p.m. — Western Conference Finals: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Tennis
- 6 a.m. — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 12 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN
- 7 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN
- 4 a.m. (Wednesday) — Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday) — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. (Wednesday) — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
Experience helps Brice win job to become Duke's starting QB
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke coach David Cutcliffe says Chase Brice’s game experience at Clemson helped him earn the Blue Devils’ starting quarterback job for Saturday’s season opener at No. 10 Notre Dame.
Brice is a graduate transfer who spent the past two seasons as Trevor Lawrence’s backup with the Tigers. He was battling redshirt junior Chris Katrenick and redshirt sophomore Gunnar Holmberg for the starting job in preseason camp before the school announced Sunday night that Brice had won that position battle.
“As he got more comfortable with our system, what you started seeing was his experience,” Cutcliffe said Monday. “He’s played a lot more football at this level than the other two have. … And you could see that in pocket movement and just feeling natural in a pocket.”
Brice is best known for rallying Clemson from a fourth-quarter deficit at home to beat Syracuse in 2018 after Lawrence left with a first-half injury. The Tigers went on to complete an unbeaten season and win the national championship.
Cutcliffe said Katrenick and Holmberg would share No. 2 duties behind Brice, saying the call on who would relieve Brice if needed would depend on the game circumstances.
Panthers place receiver Kirkwood on IR with shoulder injury
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have placed wide receiver Keith Kirkwood on the reserve/injured list with a broken collarbone.
Under the new league rules, Kirkwood can return to the 53-man roster after three weeks.
Kirkwood played eight games with the Saints in 2018 and had 13 catches for 209 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He did not catch a pass last season in the NFL, but was expected to battle for Carolina’s No. 4 receiver spot behind D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and Robby Anderson.
The Panthers re-signed Colin Thompson to the active roster, giving them three tight ends. Thompson was among the players cut by Carolina on Saturday.
Thompson gives the Panthers some insurance policy at tight end with starter Ian Thomas dealing with a toe injury, although coach Matt Rhule said he expected him to play in Carolina's home opener Sunday against the Raiders.
Thompson played under Rhule at Temple and has spent time with the Giants and Bears.
The Panthers have been busy with bottom-of-the roster moves in recent days. On Sunday, the team claimed defensive back Rasul Douglas, defensive end Shareef Miller and offensive tackle Trent Scott off waivers.
Douglas was the Eagles' third-round pick in the 2017 draft and has played in 46 games for Philadelphia, with 18 starts the past three seasons and could provide some help right away to an uncertain secondary.
The Panthers released safety Kenny Robinson, defensive end Efe Obada, and offensive tackle Matt Kaskey in corresponding moves.