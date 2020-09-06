Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 3 p.m. — AMA Motocross: The Red Bud National 2, Buchanan, Mich., NBCSN
College Football
- 8 p.m. — Brigham Young at Navy, ESPN
Golf
- 12 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, GOLF
- 1:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, NBC
Horse Racing
- 12 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
Baseball
- 1 p.m. — Philadelphia at NY Mets, MLBN
- 4 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ESPN
- 6 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Washington OR Kansas City at Cleveland, MLBN
- 9 p.m. — Colorado at San Diego, FS1
Basketball
- 6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 9 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
Hockey
- 8 p.m. — Eastern Conference Finals: NY Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
Tennis
- 11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN
- 11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
- 6 a.m. (Tuesday) — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
Djokovic out of U.S. Open after hitting line judge with ball
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open after he accidentally hit a line judge in the neck with a tennis ball Sunday.
It was a stunning end to Djokovic’s bid for an 18th Grand Slam title and his 26-0 start to this season.
“In accordance with the Grand Slam rulebook, following his actions of intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences, the U.S. Open tournament referee defaulted Novak Djokovic from the 2020 U.S. Open,” the U.S. Tennis Association announced.
“Because he was defaulted,” the USTA statement continued, “Djokovic will lose all ranking points earned at the U.S. Open and will be fined the prize money won at the tournament in addition to any or all fines levied with respect to the offending incident.”
With 2019 champion Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer not in the field this year, Djokovic arrived in New York as the overwhelming favorite.
But it all came apart Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, when Djokovic had just lost a game to his opponent, Pablo Carreno Busta, to fall behind 6-5 in the first set.
As he walked to the sideline for the changeover, Djokovic smacked a ball behind him. The ball hit a line judge, who dropped to her knees at the back of the court and reached for her neck.
After a discussion of several minutes with officials on court, including tournament referee Soeren Friemel, Djokovic walked over to shake hands with Carreno Busta. Chair umpire Aurelie Tourte then announced the default.
It was clear Djokovic did not intend to hit the line judge; he wasn't looking in that direction when his racket made contact with the ball, and there was concern written on his face as soon as he realized what happened.
Rhodes holds on in overtime for first Trucks win since 2018
DARLINGTON — Ben Rhodes moved to the front when he stayed out instead of pitting during overtime and held on for his first Truck Series win in two years on Sunday.
Sheldon Creed, who came in after winning two of the past three races, was cruising in front with three laps left. But a wreck involving Matt Crafton, David Ragan and Josh Reaume brought out a caution and OT.
Creed, a Darlington first-timer, went in for tires while Rhodes remained on the track. And then Creed was called for speeding on pit road, ending any chance he might've had to regain the lead.
Derek Kraus briefly surpassed Rhodes on the restart. But Rhodes rebounded for his first victory since 2018 at Kentucky.
“That was a lot of fun,” Rhodes said.