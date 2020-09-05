Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 9 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2 of Italy, Faenza, Italy, CBSSN
- 9:05 a.m. — Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, ESPN2
- 10 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP of Italy, Faenza, Italy, CBSSN
- 11 a.m. — NHRA: The U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis, FS1
- 1 p.m. — NHRA: The U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis, FOX
- 2 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Education Lottery 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., FS1
- 6 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., NBCSN
Golf
- 7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, NBC
Horse Racing
- 12:30 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
- 4:30 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1
- 6 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
Baseball
- 1 p.m. — Milwaukee at Cleveland, ESPN2
- 1 p.m. — Washington at Atlanta OR Miami at Tampa Bay, MLBN
- 4 p.m. — Houston at LA Angels, TBS
- 7 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ESPN
- 10 p.m. — Colorado at LA Dodgers, MLBN
Basketball
- 3:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Milwaukee vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC
- 8:30 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinals: Houston vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC
Hockey
- 8 p.m. — Western Conference Finals: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBC
Tennis
- 11 a.m. — The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN
- 3 p.m. — The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN
- 7 p.m. — The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
Panthers cut RB Bonnafon to get down to 53-player limit
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers waived running back Reggie Bonnafon as part of the several moves to get down to 53 players on Saturday.
Bonnafon ran for 116 yards with a touchdown in 16 games last year and played a major role on special teams. However, Mike Davis won the No. 2 running back job behind All-Pro Christian McCaffrey, and Trent Cannon made the roster over Bonnafon as the third back.
Carolina kept three quarterbacks: starter Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier and P.J. Walker. The No. 2 QB spot is still open for competition.
Three undrafted rookies made the roster: punter Joseph Charlton, linebacker Sam Franklin and defensive back Myles Hartsfield.
Carolina is likely to make more moves in the coming days to upgrade the roster. The Panthers kept only two tight ends on the roster – Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz – and Thomas is dealing with a toe injury.
Falcons make final cuts to set 53-man roster for opener
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons cut former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell and two quarterbacks Saturday as they got down to the 53-man roster limit for the regular season.
Treadwell was the 23rd overall choice of the Vikings in 2016, but has yet to make much of an impact in the NFL. He played in 53 games with Minnesota, including 16 starts, and had 65 catches for 701 yards and two touchdowns before the team let him go after four seasons.
Treadwell signed with the Falcons in March.
“Although my time here was short it definitely was worth it,” Treadwell wrote on Twitter. “Great team, great city, great coaches! Take all my loses like a man."
The Falcons were left with two quarterbacks on the roster after cutting Kurt Benkert and recently signed Kyle Lauletta. Matt Ryan is heading into his 13th season as the starter, while 39-year-old Matt Schaub remains the backup.