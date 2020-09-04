Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 11:30 a.m. — IMSA: Grand Prix, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga., NBCSN
- 12:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, NBC
- 2:30 p.m. — IMSA: Grand Prix, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga., NBCSN
College Football
- 1 p.m. — Eastern Kentucky at Marshall, ESPN
- 1:30 p.m. — Middle Tennessee State at Army, CBSSN
- 4:30 p.m. — Southern Methodist at Texas State, ESPN
- 8 p.m. — Arkansas State at Memphis, ESPN
Cycling
- 8 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, Cazeres-Sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle, 87 miles, NBCSN
Golf
- 7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Third Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 2:30 p.m. — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., NBC
MLB
- 4 p.m. — San Diego at Oakland, FOX
- 5 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, MLBN
- 7 p.m. — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, FS1
- 7 p.m. — Washington at Atlanta, FSSO
- 8 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Milwaukee at Cleveland, MLBN
- 10:30 p.m. — LA Angels at Houston OR Arizona at San Francisco, MLBN
NBA
- 6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 9 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NHL
- 7:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 7, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBC
Soccer (men's)
- 8:50 a.m. — UEFA Nations League: North Macedonia vs. Armenia, League C Group 2, Telekom Arena, Skopje, North Macedonia, ESPNEWS
- Noon — UEFA Nations League: Iceland vs. England, League A Group 2, Laugardalsvöllur Stadium, Reykjavik, Iceland, ABC
- 2:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs. Croatia, League A Group 3, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal, ABC
- 8 p.m. — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City, FOX
Soccer (women's)
- 1 p.m. — NWSL: Sky Blue FC at Washington, CBS
Tennis
- 11 a.m. — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
Two USC WRs opt out, OL Rhodes opts back in
COLUMBIA — South Carolina receivers Randrecous Davis and OrTre Smith have chosen to skip the season because of concerns regarding the coronavirus.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said Friday he understands and accepts the players' decisions.
Davis is a 5-foot-10, fifth-year senior from Atlanta who has caught just two passes the last two seasons due to injuries.
Smith is a 6-4, 222-pound junior from Wando. He has also been limited the previous two seasons because of knee injury. He was expected to compete for a starting spot this fall.
Muschamp also said that a starter from last year who opted out earlier is working to come back to the field. Jordan Rhodes, a 6-4, 325-pound junior, had started 10 games at left guard a season ago. He had decided not to play this season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Gamecocks open the season Sept. 26 at home against No. 25 Tennessee.
Long shot Shedaresthedevil pulls off upset in Kentucky Oaks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Long shot Shedaresthedevil won the Kentucky Oaks in record time, overtaking favorite Gamine at the top of the stretch and holding off Swiss Skydiver for a 1½-length victory Friday in the 146th Kentucky Oaks for fillies at Churchill Downs.
Shedaresthedevil was fresh off a Grade 3 stakes win in Indiana among consecutive victories but covered 1⅛ miles in 1:48.28 to break Bird Town's record of 1:48.64 set in 2003. The bay filly contended from the start from the No. 7 post, staying within reach of the heavily favored Gamine before coming on near the final turn and gaining the lead entering the stretch.
Once ahead, she turned it up more with Florent Geroux aboard, pulling away from Swiss Skydiver and rolling to victory in the $1.25 million marquee event.
Shedaresthedevil paid $32.20, $8.40 and $3.80.
Swiss Skydiver, who started along the rail, returned $3.80 and $2.60. Gamine paid $2.40.