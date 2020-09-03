Sports on TV
Cycling
- 7:30 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 7, Millau to Lavaur, 104 miles, NBCSN
Golf
- 9 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 11 a.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
- 3 p.m. — The Kentucky Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., NBCSN
High School Football
- 8 p.m. — IMG Academy (Fla.) at Venice (Fla.), ESPNU
MLB
- 4 p.m. — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, MLBN
- 4:10 p.m. — Washington at Atlanta, FSSO
- 6:30 p.m. — Miami at Tampa Bay, FS1
- 7 p.m. — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, game two, MLBN
- 7:10 p.m. — Washington at Atlanta, game two, FSSO
- 9:30 p.m. — San Diego at Oakland OR Colorado at LA Dodgers, MLBN
NBA
- 6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 9 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinals: Houston vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
Soccer (men's)
- 2:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Norway vs. Austria, League B Group 1, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway, ESPNEWS
- 10 p.m. — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, FS1
Tennis
- Noon — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN
- 6 p.m. — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN/ESPN2
Grizzlies' Morant wins NBA rookie of the year award
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The first three baskets of Memphis’ season set the tone for Ja Morant’s rookie year. All were layups, all by him, the level of difficulty increasing each time.
He made them look easy that night. He made plenty look easy all season.
Morant was announced Thursday as the runaway winner of the rookie of the year award for 2019-20, the first Grizzlies player to win the award since Pau Gasol in 2001-02. Morant, a South Carolinian who played at Crestwood High School, averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 assists this season, picking up three Western Conference rookie of the month awards along the way.
Miami’s Kendrick Nunn was second and New Orleans’ Zion Williamson was third. Nunn, who was undrafted, averaged 15.3 points in 67 regular-season games – all starts – for the Heat. Williamson, who became a social media sensation while at Spartanburg Day School, averaged 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds, but the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft missed much of his rookie season while dealing with injury.
Morant got 99 of the 100 first-place votes, with Williamson getting the other. Morant's Grizzlies teammate Brandon Clarke was fourth in the voting.
Cam Newton to be Patriots' starting QB
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cam Newton is officially the new starting quarterback of the New England Patriots.
A person familiar with the situation said Thursday that Newton was announced as the starter during a team meeting. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly announced the decision.
The move was expected after the 2015 league MVP outperformed second-year Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer during training camp. Newton, who signed with the Patriots in July after being released by Carolina, succeeds Tom Brady following his departure to Tampa Bay in free agency.
Nets hire Steve Nash to be next head coach
The Brooklyn Nets hired Steve Nash as their coach Thursday, putting the Hall of Fame point guard in charge of the team that hopes to have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together next season.
Nash, two-time MVP as the engineer of the high-scoring Phoenix Suns teams under Mike D'Antoni, had been a player development consultant with Golden State, where he worked with Durant.
The Nets finished the season under Jacque Vaughn, who they said would remain on the staff as Nash's lead assistant.
The Nets reached the postseason despite having Irving for only 20 games and Durant for none, but the two stars who came to Brooklyn together last summer are expected to be ready for the 2020-21 season.