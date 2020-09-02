Sports on TV
College Football
- 9 p.m. — South Alabama at Southern Mississippi, CBSSN
Cycling
- 6:30 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, Le Teil to Mont Aigoual, 118 miles, NBCSN
Golf
- 6 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain, GOLF
- 9 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain, GOLF
- 6 a.m. (Friday) — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain, GOLF
MLB
- 1:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh OR Texas at Houston (2 p.m.), MLBN
- 4 p.m. — Washington at Philadelphia, MLBN
- 7 p.m. — San Diego at Los Angeles OR Toronto at Boston (7:30 p.m.), MLBN
- 9:30 p.m. — Arizona at Los Angleles Dodgers, MLBN
NBA
- 6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 9 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NHL
- 7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 6, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 9:45 p.m. — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 6, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 2:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Spain, League A Group 4, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany, ESPN2
- 10 p.m. — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, FS1
Tennis
- Noon — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN
- 7 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN/ESPN2
WNBA
- 6:30 p.m. — Atlanta vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver dies at 75
NEW YORK — Tom Seaver, the galvanizing leader of the Miracle Mets 1969 championship team and a pitcher who personified the rise of expansion teams during an era of radical change for baseball, has died. He was 75.
The Hall of Fame said Wednesday night that Seaver died Monday from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19. Seaver spent his final years in Calistoga, California.
Seaver's family announced in March 2019 he had been diagnosed with dementia and had retired from public life.
He continued working at Seaver Vineyards, founded by the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and his wife, Nancy, in 2002 on 116 acres at Diamond Mountain in the Calistoga region of Northern California.
Seaver was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 1991, and it reoccurred in 2012 and led to Bell’s Palsy and memory loss, the Daily News of New York reported in 2013.
Nicknamed Tom Terrific and The Franchise, Seaver was a five-time 20-game winner and the 1967 NL Rookie of the Year. For his career, from 1967-86, he had a 311-205 record with a 2.86 ERA, 3,640 strikeouts and 61 shutouts. He became a constant on magazine covers and a media presence, calling postseason games on NBC and ABC even while still an active player.
He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1992 when he appeared on 425 of 430 ballots for a then-record 98.84%.
UGA QB Newman opts out of season to prepare for draft
ATHENS, Ga. — Jamie Newman, the Wake Forest transfer who was projected to start at quarterback for No. 4 Georgia, is opting out of the season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft.
Newman announced his decision on his Twitter account Wednesday. He said he decided to skip the season “after much prayer and discussion with my family.”
Newman said his decision was influenced by “the uncertainties of this year amid a global pandemic.”
The decision leaves Georgia's quarterback race wide open. Coach Kirby Smart said Saturday another transfer, former Southern Cal starter, JT Daniels, has not received full medical clearance in his return from a knee injury that ended his 2019 season.
Former walk-on Stetson Bennett, who was Jake Fromm’s top backup last season, freshman Carson Beck and D’Wan Mathis are the Bulldogs’ other quarterbacks.