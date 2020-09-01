Sports on TV
Cycling
- 7:30 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 5, Gap to Privas, 113 miles, NBCSN
- 6:30 a.m. (Thursday) — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, Le Teil to Mont Aigoual, 118 miles, NBCSN
Golf
- 6 a.m. (Thursday) — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain, GOLF
MLB
- 3 p.m. — San Francisco at Colorado, MLBN
- 6:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Cincinnati OR Toronto at Miami, MLBN
- 7:30 p.m. — Atlanta at Boston, FSSE
- 9:30 p.m. — Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers, MLBN
NBA
- 6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 9 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
NHL
- 8 p.m. — Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 6, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 7 p.m. — MLS: Inter Miami at Atlanta United, FS1
Tennis
- Noon — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN
- 6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
WNBA
- 8 p.m. — Los Angeles vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
- 10 p.m. — Washington vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
Roglic displays strength in Tour's 1st mountain stage
ORCIERES-MERLETTE, France — After just four stages at the Tour de France, the balance of power is already clearer: Primoz Roglic and his Jumbo-Visma team are looking like the ones to beat.
Roglic, the Spanish Vuelta champion, used the race's first summit finish Tuesday in the ski resort of Orcieres-Merlette to erase any lingering doubts surrounding his form.
Following an impressive collective performance from his teammates, the former ski jumper from Slovenia won a sprint to secure his third career stage win at the three-week race. Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe managed to follow the late accelerations and kept the race leader's yellow jersey after crossing the line in fifth place.
Roglic completed the 100-mile ride in 4 hours, 7 minutes, 47 seconds.
Overall, Alaphilippe kept a four-second lead over Adam Yates of Britain, with Roglic three seconds further back.
Stage 5 will take riders from Gap to Privas on a mainly flat route suited for sprinters. The three-week Tour, which was postponed from its usual July slot due to the coronavirus, ends in Paris on Sept. 20.
Byron heads into playoffs with 2-year contract extension
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — William Byron, fresh off his first career Cup Series victory, now has a contract extension through 2022 at Hendrick Motorsports.
The extension was finalized in early August and announced Tuesday, just days after Byron's win at Daytona International Speedway earned him a berth in NASCAR's playoffs.
Byron is in his third full season driving the No. 24 Chevrolet for Hendrick and the first driver other than Jeff Gordon to win with that entry. Gordon won 93 times with the iconic Hendrick No. 24.
HSBC Champions in Shangai canceled due to COVID-19
SHANGHAI, China — The International Federation of PGA Tours confirmed the inevitable on Wednesday when it canceled the HSBC Champions World Golf Championships event in China.
The tournament was scheduled for Oct. 29-Nov. 1 at Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai. The Chinese government announced in July that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country would not host international sports events for the rest of 2020.
Two other golf tournaments have been moved out of Asia and to the United States in the past two weeks. The Zozo Championship set for Japan is now scheduled to be played Oct. 22-25 at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, with Tiger Woods as the defending champion.
It will be called the Zozo Championship at Sherwood, a similar title to the South Korean event moving to Las Vegas the week before. That one will be called the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek. Both tournaments are expected to return to Asia in 2021.