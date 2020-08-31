Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
- 3:30 a.m. — AFL: Adelaide at Hawthorn, FS1
- 6 a.m. — AFL: Essendon at West Coast, FS2
- 5 a.m. (Wednesday) — AFL: Fremantle at Richmond, FS2
Cycling
- 7:30 a.m. — The Tour de France: Stage 4, Sisteron to Ocrières-Merlette, 99 miles, NBCSN
Horse Racing
- 11 a.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
- 1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — Samsung at Kia, ESPN2
- 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday) — Hanwha at Doosan, ESPN2
MLB Baseball
- 6:30 p.m. — Toronto at Miami, FS1
- 8 p.m. — Texas at Houston OR Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, MLBN
NBA Basketball
- 5:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 8:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC
Hockey
- 7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 9:45 p.m. — Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 7:45 p.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York 9 FC vs. FC Edmonton, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2
Tennis
- 12 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN
- 5 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
- 8 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN
WNBA Basketball
- 6 p.m. — Connecticut vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
Coaching great John Thompson of Georgetown dead at 78
WASHINGTON — John Thompson, the imposing Hall of Famer who turned Georgetown into a “Hoya Paranoia” powerhouse and became the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men’s basketball championship, has died. He was 78.
His death was announced in a family statement released by Georgetown on Monday. No details were disclosed.
“Our father was an inspiration to many and devoted his life to developing young people not simply on but, most importantly, off the basketball court. He is revered as a historic shepherd of the sport, dedicated to the welfare of his community above all else,” the statement said. “However, for us, his greatest legacy remains as a father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. More than a coach, he was our foundation. More than a legend, he was the voice in our ear everyday.”
One of the most celebrated and polarizing figures in his sport, Thompson took over a moribund Georgetown program in the 1970s and molded it in his unique style into a perennial contender, culminating with a national championship team anchored by center Patrick Ewing in 1984.
Georgetown reached two other title games with Thompson in charge and Ewing patrolling the paint, losing to Michael Jordan’s North Carolina team in 1982 and to Villanova in 1985.
Horse racing leaders move to set national safety standards
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Looking to halt doping scandals and horse deaths marring their sport, thoroughbred racing leaders Monday announced the launch of an integrity and safety authority to create national standards replacing the patchwork of state regulations overseeing the industry.
The authority will help set industry-wide standards for medication use, track surfaces and other safety standards to protect thoroughbreds and their riders and ensure the sport's integrity.
The long-discussed initiative will be backed by federal legislation to be introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The Kentucky Republican said the horse racing industry “deserves uniform standards and guidelines that will help protect this sport."
The legislation will provide federal recognition and enforcement power for the new Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority to develop uniform, baseline standards for the industry.
“If we want to preserve horse racing and its future, we needed to act," McConnell said at a news conference at Keeneland in the heart of Kentucky's horse industry. “We owe it to the horses. We owe it to the jockeys. We owe it to the trainers, the breeders and fans to make thoroughbred racing as fair and as safe as possible."