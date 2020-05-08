Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 11 a.m. — ABB FIA Formula E: Race at Home Challenge, FS1
- Noon — eSports: The Race All-Star Series, All-Star Cup and Legends Trophy, ESPN2
- 3 p.m. — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway, FOX, FS1
Cornhole
- Noon — ACL: Doubles Competition, Rock Hill. ESPN
- 6 p.m. — ACL: Singles Competition, Rock Hill, ESPN2
Horse Racing
- 4 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
KBO Baseball
- 4 a.m. — LG at NC, ESPN2
- 1 a.m. (Sunday) — LG at NC, ESPN2
Mixed Martial Arts
- 6 p.m. — UFC 249 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Jacksonville, Fla., ESPN
Rodeo
- 8 p.m. — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Guthrie, Okla., CBSSN
Tennis
- Noon — UTR: Pro Match Series, Round Robin, TENNIS
Pimlico to be renovated and keep Preakness
BALTIMORE — The Preakness will remain a fixture at timeworn Pimlico Race Course, which will receive a much-needed facelift following the passing of a bill to redevelop Maryland tracks.
Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday permitted a bill to become law that would enable the Maryland Stadium Authority to issue up to $375 million in bonds to refurbish Pimlico and Laurel Park. The money would be paid back by the Maryland Lottery and casino proceeds already designated to subsidize the racing industry.
This year's Preakness was scheduled for May 16 at Pimlico but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. A new date has not yet been set.
For the past several years, the Preakness was run on the third Saturday in May amid speculation that the prestigious race would ultimately be forced to leave Pimlico, which opened in 1870 and was clearly showing its age. Now, with a pending overhaul of Pimlico and the accompanying plan to augment the surrounding neighborhood, the second jewel of the Triple Crown will stay in Baltimore for years to come.
“This is truly a defining moment in the history of the Maryland thoroughbred racing industry and the state, and we are most appreciative," said Alan Rifkin, counsel for the Maryland Jockey Club and Preakness Stakes.
The Racing and Community Development Act is designed to upgrade Pimlico for racing and convert it into a multipurpose venue. When it's not staging races, the track's clubhouse and facilities will be used for community activities, recreational purposes, civic events and other public purposes.
Nadal: Djokovic will need vaccine if required by tour
MADRID — Rafael Nadal says Novak Djokovic will need to be vaccinated to keep playing if the governing bodies of tennis make coronavirus shots obligatory once they become available.
Nadal told the Spanish newspaper La Voz de Galicia this week that Djokovic and all players will have to follow the rules when tennis eventually returns to action.
Nadal said no one can be forced to take the vaccine and everyone should be free to make their choices, but all players will have to comply if tennis officials require “vaccination to travel” and to “protect” everyone on the tour.
“Then Djokovic will have to be vaccinated if he wants to keep playing tennis at the top level,” Nadal said. “The same for me. Everyone will have to follow the rules, just like now we have to stay at home.”
Djokovic recently said he was against taking a vaccine for the coronavirus even if it became mandatory to travel. He later said he was open to changing his mind.
“If the ATP or the International Tennis Federation obligates us to take the vaccine to play tennis, then we will have to do it,” Nadal said.
The Spaniard compared it to the restrictions players already have on medicines because of doping controls.
“It’s about following the rules, nothing more than that,” he said.
Favre denies auditor's claim he was paid for no-show work
MILWAUKEE — Brett Favre on Friday disputed a Mississippi state auditor’s report that said the Hall of Fame quarterback received $1.1 million in welfare money for multiple speaking engagements that he didn’t actually attend.
Favre told ESPN Wisconsin’s “Wilde & Tausch” radio show he instead was being paid for his role in radio public service announcements and advertisements that ran for a few years in Mississippi. Favre reiterated that he is paying back the money.
“I did ads that ran for three years, was paid for it, no different than any other time that I’ve done endorsements for other people, and I went about my way,” Favre said. “For (the auditor) to say I took $1.1 million and didn’t show up for speaking engagements is absolutely, 100% not true.’’
An audit released Monday said Favre Enterprises received $500,000 in December 2017 and $600,000 in June 2018 from the Mississippi Community Education Center, a nonprofit group whose former leader has been indicted in an alleged welfare embezzlement scheme.
Favre emphasized Friday the money had nothing to do with scheduled speaking engagements and that he has “never no-showed anybody.”