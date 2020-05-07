Sports on TV
Horse Racing
- 4 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
KBO Baseball
- 5:30 a.m. — KIA at Samsung, ESPN2
- 4 a.m. (Saturday) — LG at NC, ESPN2
Tennis
- Noon — UTR: Pro Match Series, Round Robin, TENNIS
IndyCar to open its delayed season in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — IndyCar has gotten the green flag to finally start its season in Texas next month with a nighttime race June 6 without spectators.
The race at Texas Motor Speedway was the next one on the series schedule that hadn't been postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. IndyCar and track officials announced the details Thursday, heavy with safety precautions.
IndyCar President Jay Frye said IndyCar worked with TMS President Eddie Gossage and public health officials on a plan to "ensure the safety of our event participants alongside an exciting return to competition for our drivers, teams and viewers tuning in from around the world.”
Texas has hosted IndyCar races since the 1½-mile track opened in 1997. TMS used to have the first race after the Indianapolis 500 in late May and hosted two races a year from 1998-2004, including the series finale the last six years of that stretch.
The June season opener will be on a condensed schedule with practice, qualifying and the race taking place on the same day. There will be strict access guidelines limiting the number of personnel on site, with health screening system administered to all participants and personal protection equipment provided to everyone entering the facility.
Woods, Mickelson, QBs to donate $10M to virus relief
HOBE SOUND, Fla. — The next match involving Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson involves a $10 million donation for COVID-19 relief efforts, along with plenty of bragging rights in a star-powered foursome May 24 at Medalist Golf Club.
Turner Sports announced more details Thursday for “The Match: Champions for Charity,” a televised match between Woods and Peyton Manning against Mickelson and Tom Brady.
Medalist is where Woods plays when he's at home. Manning and Brady said they have played there before – Manning running out of golf balls before reaching the 18th, Brady posting a 106.
The format will be better ball for the front nine and modified alternate shot on the back nine, meaning both players hit tee shots and they take turns from there.
It will be simulcast on May 24 at 3 p.m. on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN, along with pre-match coverage available on the Bleacher Report app.
WarnerMedia and the four players will collectively make a charitable donation of $10 million to benefit various relief efforts locally and nationally. Turner said the match includes a partnership with the “All In Challenge,” an initiative that provides food for those in need.
NCAA calls alleged Kansas hoops violations 'egregious'
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The NCAA struck back at the University of Kansas and its men's basketball program Thursday, calling five Level I violations that are alleged to have occurred “egregious” and arguing that they undermine and threaten" college athletics.
In the latest in a series of back-and-forth filings, the NCAA reiterated in a 92-page response its claim that Adidas representatives were acting as boosters when two of them – T.J. Gassnolo and Jim Gatto – helped to arrange payments to prospective recruits. Those transactions became a central point in a wide-ranging FBI probe into college basketball that has ensnared Kansas, Louisville and several other high-profile programs.
“The institution secured significant recruiting and competitive advantages by committing alleged Level I men's basketball violations,” the NCAA said. “The institution, in taking its defiant posture in this case, is indifferent to how alleged violations may have adversely impacted other NCAA institutions who acted in compliance with NCAA legislation.”
Officials from Kansas have said they agree with the NCAA that Gassnola made payments to family members and handlers of two players, Billy Preston and Silvio De Sousa. But coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend said they were unaware of the transactions, backing up a statement Gassnola made during sworn testimony.
But the NCAA countered with video and text documents that tie Self, Townsend and another assistant coach, Jerrance Howard, to Gassnola within the past five years. The governing body also pointed out that Adidas paid about $250,000 for an induction party for Self when he was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
In the response, the NCAA laid out its belief that a hearing before the NCAA Committee on Infractions — which has yet to be scheduled — could ultimately decide some of the sticking points in the case. The university would have the opportunity to argue its case before the committee. If the committee ruled on behalf of the NCAA, officials from Kansas would have an opportunity to appeal potentially crippling penalties.