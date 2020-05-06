Sports on TV
KBO Baseball
- 5:30 a.m. — NC at Samsung, ESPN2
- 5:30 a.m. (Friday) — KIA at Samsung, ESPN2
NFL
- 8 p.m. — 2020 NFL Schedule Release, ESPN/NFLN
NHL
- 5 p.m. — NHL 20: Player Gaming Challenge, NBCSN
Rebels' Williams commits to Demon Deacons
Strom Thurmond defensive end/tight end BJ Williams announced his commitment to play football at Wake Forest on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-5, 233-pound rising senior is a three-star defensive end and is the No. 13 prospect in the state of South Carolina for the class of 2021, according to Rivals.com.
Williams chose Wake Forest over offers from nine other schools, including Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
An All-Aiken Standard selection this past fall, Williams was credited with 55 tackles (16 for loss), nine sacks, three fumble recoveries and 27 quarterback hurries for the Rebels.
Casse among 7 elected to Racing Hall of Fame
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Trainer Mark Casse has more than $174 million in purse earnings, has captured two legs of thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown, and has been honored as Canadian trainer of the year a record 11 times.
And now, election to the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame.
Also part of the class of 2020 announced Wednesday were:
• Eclipse Award-winning jockey Darrel McHargue, who won 2,553 races, including 79 graded stakes, and had purse earnings of $39,609,526 from 1972-88.
• Wise Dan, a chestnut gelding who compiled a record of 23-2-0 with 11 Grade 1 wins from 31 starts and earnings of $7,552,920 while competing from 2010-14, also earning Horse of the Year honors in 2012-13 and Champion Older Male and Champion Male Turf Horse in both of those years
• Racehorse Tom Bowling, who was foaled in 1870, lost his first two starts as a juvenile, then won 14 of his next 15 races.
• The late George D. Widener, Jr., who bred 102 stakes winners.
• J. Keene Daingerfield, Jr., a trainer who went on to become one of the most respected stewards in the sport.
• And 94-year-old owner Alice Headley Chandler, whose Mill Ridge Farm, founded in 1962 in Lexington, Kentucky, has raised or sold 34 Grade 1 winners, including six in the Breeders’ Cup series.
The induction ceremony is tentatively scheduled for Friday, Aug. 7 at the Fasig-Tipton sales pavilion in Saratoga Springs. The museum is monitoring state and health regulations in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic and will act in accordance with those policies and best practices. A decision on the status of the ceremony will be made at a later date.
Three dates still possible for rescheduled Preakness
(AP) — The Preakness Stakes could still be run on one of three dates this summer or fall.
The Maryland Jockey Club and NBC Sports have set aside three possible dates, a person with knowledge of negotiations said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because no decision has been made among the dates.
The NBC affiliate in Baltimore reported the Preakness will be run Oct. 3. The person tells The AP that is one of the three possible dates, along with one each in July and August.
State and local authorities, racing officials and TV executives are expected to make the determination based on the health and safety situation as it develops.
Maryland Jockey Club president Sal Sinatra says officials are still working with NBC Sports on rescheduling the race, which would have been run May 16. That date was scratched by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Stronach Group – which owns Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore – said in a statement, “There is no definitive date set and we continue to explore options” for the Preakness.
The Kentucky Derby has been rescheduled from May 2 to Sept. 5. The Belmont Stakes, scheduled for June 6, like the Preakness doesn't have a new date yet.
Clemson 7-footer enters transfer portal
CLEMSON (Post and Courier) — Clemson center Trey Jemison has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, coach Brad Brownell confirmed Wednesday afternoon in a statement.
The 7-foot, 256-pound Jemison averaged 1.7 points and two rebounds in 8.4 minutes per game as a sophomore in 2019-20.
"I'd like to thank Trey for his hard work and contributions to our program over the last two seasons," Brownell said. "We wish him the best of luck in the future."
Jemison, a Birmingham, Alabama, native, was a four-star recruit and the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama for the class of 2018, per ESPN.
The hype didn't materialize on the floor with the Tigers. Jemison played just 3.6 minutes per game as a freshman, and he wasn't able to find a meaningful role the following season.