Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 8 p.m. — World of Outlaws iRacing: The eDirt Racing Shootout, virtual Volusia Speedway Park, CBSSN
KBO Baseball
- 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday) — Doosan at LG, ESPN2
NCAA accuses Louisville basketball of violations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA that accuses the men’s basketball program of committing a Level I violation with an improper recruiting offer and extra benefits and several Level II violations that accuse former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino of failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance.
The notice released on Monday is the completion of a two-year NCAA investigation following a federal corruption probe into college basketball. Louisville acknowledged its involvement in the investigation related to the recruitment of former player Brian Bowen II, which led to the ousters of Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich in October 2017.
The school noted those personnel moves and other corrective measures in a statement and subsequent teleconference in which it said it takes the allegations seriously. The school has 90 days to respond.
The most serious violation alleged in the redacted document accuses Adidas employees James Gatto and Merl Code of offering $125,000 combined to the family of a recruit from May to September 2017. Then-Louisville assistant Jordan Fair is alleged to have provided between $11,800 and $13,500 in benefits to coach/trainer Brad Augustine, who was associated with another prospective recruit, while former associate head coach Kenny Johnson is alleged to have provided an extra benefit of $1,300.
Louisville is currently on NCAA probation for a 2015 sex scandal that resulted in sanctions including the vacating of 123 victories and its 2013 NCAA championship. Though the latest notice of allegations could subject the school to additional discipline, the governing body did not accuse it of a lack of institutional control, considered the most serious charge as a pattern of continued misconduct.
ESPN to air games from South Korean baseball league
BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN will begin airing six regular-season games per week from South Korea's KBO baseball league.
The agreement with Eclat Media Group was announced Monday, the day before the league is scheduled to open its season.
Games will air regularly Tuesday through Friday at 5:30 a.m., Saturday at 4 a.m., and Sunday at 1 a.m. Most will be on ESPN2.
The defending Korea Series champion Doosan Bears will be on Wednesday against the LG Twins while the 11-time league champion KIA Tigers take on the Lions on Friday.
The agreement includes the postseason and the Korea Series best-of-seven championship. The schedule and where ESPN airs them is subject to change pending the status of other leagues whose schedules have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Racing to return to Monmouth Park in July
Monmouth Park plans to start its delayed thoroughbred season on July 3.
The track near the New Jersey shore announced a trimmed-down stakes schedule Monday. The meet will run 37 days and feature 35 stakes worth more than $5 million. The highlight is the $1 million TVG.com Haskell on July 18.
The track originally planned to open last weekend but that was postponed because of the caronavirus pandemic.
Historically run as an invitational, the 1⅛-mile race will be contested as a stakes race this year, with nominations closing June 26. The $300,000 United Nations will be contested on the same card as the Haskell.
“We continue to develop plans to ensure the safety of our staff, the horsemen and fans,” said Dennis Drazin, chief executive of Darby Development LLC, operators of the track. “These plans are fluid and will continuously be monitored and updated as necessary.”
Live racing will take place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from July 3 through Sept. 27. The stable area at the track is set to open on June 1.