Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 2 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, FS1
- 3 p.m. — Monster Energy Supercross: From Salt Lake City, NBCSN
- 3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., FS1
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 4 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 9:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: FC Union Berlin at Borussia Mönchengladbach, FS1
- 11:50 a.m. — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at SC Paderborn 07, FS1
U.S. Open considering scenarios for tournament
Charter flights to ferry U.S. Open tennis players and limited entourages from Europe, South America and the Middle East to New York. Negative COVID-19 tests before traveling. Centralized housing. Daily temperature checks.
No spectators. Fewer on-court officials. No locker-room access on practice days.
All are among the scenarios being considered for the 2020 U.S. Open – if it is held at all amid the coronavirus pandemic – and described to The Associated Press by a high-ranking official at the Grand Slam tournament.
“All of this is still fluid,” Stacey Allaster, the U.S. Tennis Association’s chief executive for professional tennis, said in a telephone interview Saturday. “We have made no decisions at all.”
With that caveat, Allaster added that if the USTA board does decide to go forward with the Open, she expects it to be held at its usual site and in its usual spot on the calendar. The main draw is scheduled to start Aug. 31.
“We continue to be, I would say, 150% focused on staging a safe environment for conducting a U.S. Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on our dates. It’s all I wake up – our team wakes up – thinking about,” Allaster said. “The idea of an alternative venue, an alternative date ... we've got a responsibility to explore it, but it doesn’t have a lot of momentum.”
An announcement should come from “mid-June to end of June,” Allaster said.
Premier League given green light to resume
The English Premier League was given government approval on Saturday to press ahead with its June 17 restart, although players will have to stay apart during goal celebrations and disputes to maintain social distancing.
Further details of the league’s plans for dealing with coronavirus cases have been disclosed with clubs likely to have to play even if they only have 15 fit squad members.
The season was suspended in March but training has resumed in the last two weeks and the government is now willing to allow games without fans if coronavirus prevention protocols are followed by those in stadiums.
There have been no positive results from the Premier League's latest round of COVID-19 testing.
The league says a total of 1,130 players and club personnel were tested in the fourth round of screening, with the all-clear raising confidence around the planned resumption on June 17.
“The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 28 May and Friday 29 May, 1,130 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19," a statement read. "Of these, zero have tested positive.”
Dodgers' Price throws money toward minor leaguers' pay
LOS ANGELES — Minor league players in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization will be getting something extra in their paychecks courtesy of star pitcher David Price.
He will give $1,000 each to 220 minor leaguers as a goodwill gesture, a team spokesman said Saturday.
They will continue to receive $400 a week from the team at least through June.
Price has yet to play a regular-season game for the Dodgers because the start of the season has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. He was acquired in a February trade with the Boston Red Sox.
The 34-year-old left-hander is on a $217 million, seven-year contract that runs through 2021. He was set to earn $32 million this season, with the Red Sox paying $16 millon of that. However, his pay will be determined by whether MLB and the players reach an agreement to play this season.