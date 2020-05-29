Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- Noon — The Race All-Star Series, ESPN2
- 4 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, FS2
- 6:30 p.m. — FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series, FS2
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 2:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
- 4 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
KBO Baseball
- 3:55 a.m. — KT at Kiwoom, ESPN
- 12:55 a.m. (Sunday) — Lotte at Doosan, ESPN
Mixed Martial Arts
- 6 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN
- 9 p.m. — UFC Fight Night 38: Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns (Welterweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
Rugby
- 5:30 a.m. — NRL: Canberra at Melbourne, FS1
- 2 a.m. (Sunday) — NRL: Newcastle at Penrith, FS1
Soccer (men's)
- 9:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Schalke 04, FS1
- 9:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Frankfurt at VfL Wolfsburg, FS2
- 12:20 p.m. — Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Bayern Munich, FS1
Power Five leagues ask Congress for athlete compensation law
The Power Five conference commissioners are asking Congress to move forward with federal legislation regarding compensation for college athletes.
The commissioners of the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference sent a letter dated May 23 to congressional leaders. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter Friday. Stadium, the online sports network, first reported on the letter.
The letter was signed by John Swofford of the ACC, Bob Bowlsby of the Big 12, Kevin Warren of the Big Ten, Larry Scott of the Pac-12 and Greg Sankey of the SEC.
They encouraged federal lawmakers to not wait for the NCAA process to play out before passing a national law that would set parameters for college athletes to be compensated for use of their names, images and likenesses.
Last month, the NCAA's Board of Governors signed off on recommendations that would make it permissible for college athletes to make money for personal endorsements, appearances and sponsorship deals that are currently against the rules. The board acted after California passed a law clearing the way for athlete compensation that takes effect in 2023; other states are moving to to have laws take effect earlier than that, including Florida.
The NCAA hopes to have legislative proposals crafted by November and ready to be voted on in January. Even with that, NCAA leaders have acknowledged the need for congressional help and a national standard that would ward off a wave of state-level NIL laws that are in the pipeline.
No consensus yet on NBA return-to-play plan
The NBA Board of Governors met again without a consensus opinion emerging on how many teams should be back on the floor for the planned late-July resumption of the pandemic-interrupted season, three people familiar with details of the call said Friday.
The people, speaking on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because no details of the call were publicly released, said Commissioner Adam Silver is still collecting information on multiple options ranging from 16 to 30 teams returning to action when the season begins again at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando, Florida.
One person said the idea of bringing back 20 teams – possibly a few more, but not all 30 – continues to resonate as the most likely scenario, as of now. Another plan discussed Friday, the person said, would bring any team within six games of a playoff spot back for the resumption of the season, a scenario where based on the current standings 13 teams from the Western Conference and nine from the Eastern Conference would return.
Silver, who has been closely working with the National Basketball Players Association, has not revealed when or how a formal decision will ultimately be made. ESPN reported that the league is planning a Thursday vote to ratify whatever proposal Silver recommends.
Given the league’s known hope to be back on the court by the end of July, Silver's decision would likely have to come very soon. Not all team practice facilities have reopened for voluntary workouts, meaning there could be some players who haven’t done any on-court work since the league suspended the season on March 11 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Federer tops list of highest-earning athletes
Roger Federer leads the annual Forbes ranking of highest-paid athletes with what the magazine says is $106.3 million in total earnings.
He is the first tennis player to top the list since it was first compiled in 1990.
The owner of a men’s-record 20 Grand Slam singles titles made $6.3 million of that haul from tennis prize money, with the rest from endorsements and appearances fees, according to Forbes.
Soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar took spots 2-4, with the NBA’s LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant at Nos. 5-7, followed by Tiger Woods at No. 8.
NFL players Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz round out the top 10.
Two women were in the top 100, both tennis players.
Naomi Osaka was at No. 29 after setting a record for a female athlete with $37.4 million in earnings over the past 12 months. Serena Williams was No. 33 with $36 million.