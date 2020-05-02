Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- Noon — F1 eSports Series: The Pro Exhibition, ESPN
- 1 p.m. — F1 eSports Series: The Dutch Grand Prix, ESPN
- 1 p.m. — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual Dover International Speedway, FOX, FS1
Horse Racing
- 1:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 2:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
- 4 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
- 6:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
MLB
- 2:30 p.m. — MLB The Show: Players League, Championship Series, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
- 7 p.m. — eMLS Tournament Special: Week 3, FS1
Secretariat wins virtual Kentucky Derby
Secretariat won a virtual Kentucky Derby against 12 fellow Triple Crown winners, 47 years after the chestnut colt won the real race at Churchill Downs.
The 1¼-mile race featuring computer-generated imagery was held Saturday, the same day the 146th Derby had been scheduled until it was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic. The Derby has been re-set for Sept. 5.
Secretariat was the 7-2 favorite, although there was no wagering. Instead, fans selecting the winning horse online were entered to win a VIP experience at the Derby this fall. Churchill Downs pledged to match $1 million in fan donations to COVID-19 relief.
The virtual Derby was part of NBC's three-hour telecast that re-showed portions of the 2015 coverage in which American Pharoah won on his way to becoming racing's first Triple Crown champion in 37 years.
The track's stable area is set to re-open May 11, with live racing expected to resume May 16.
“It’s weird not being there,” Bob Baffert, who trained American Pharoah, said in an interview from his California home.
A virtual Seattle Slew, who won the 1977 Triple Crown, led much of the way until being overtaken in the stretch.
Secretariat surged to the lead in deep stretch in the middle of the track. No margins were provided.
Secretariat was a two-time Horse of the Year and swept the Derby, Preakness and Belmont, winning the last race by a record 31 lengths, in 1973.
Citation, the 1948 Triple Crown champion, finished second. Seattle Slew was third. Affirmed, the 1978 champion, was fourth, followed by American Pharoah.
Charlatan romps to victory in Arkansas Derby 1st division
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Charlatan romped in the first division of the Arkansas Derby, leading all the way to win a race pushed back three weeks to help fill a void when the Kentucky Derby was postponed until September.
The 146th Derby usually would have dominated the first Saturday in May, but it was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, 21 3-year-olds ran in two divisions of the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn, each worth $500,000. She was worth 170 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby, including 100 to the winners.
Trained by Bob Baffert, Charlatan improved to 3-0. His first two wins came at Santa Anita, where the colt is based. He broke from the No. 1 post in the 1⅛-mile race under Martin Garcia, who was replacing Drayden Van Dyke for the race. Charlatan was timed in 1:48.49.
Basin finished second and Gouverneur Morris was third.
The Arkansas Derby was supposed to be run April 11, but Oaklawn reworked its stakes schedule to run it on closing day Saturday.
McLaughlin wins on Indy oval for 2nd virtual victory
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Scott McLaughlin was supposed to leave Australia for Indianapolis this month to make his IndyCar debut on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
With sports on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, the two-time V8 SuperCars champion saw his IndyCar plans postponed.
McLaughlin instead settled for a virtual victory Saturday on the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – his second win of IndyCar's iRacing six-race series – after a wild finish in which most of the leaders crashed as they rushed toward the checkered flag.
“Unbelievable,” McLaughlin said. “I was literally just hoping there was going to be a wreck at the end. I thought we were going to be third, and then the three wrecked and we won.”
McLaughlin celebrated in the seat of his simulator in Australia with a glass of cold milk, a nod to the traditional victory celebration at the Indianapolis 500. He declined to pour it over his head while sitting in his expensive rig.
Formula One driver Lando Norris, winner of last week's IndyCar virtual race, was headed for what appeared a 1-2-3 podium sweep for the Arrow McLaren SP entries on the final lap. But Norris ran into the back of Simon Pagenaud, a two-time iRacing winner and the defending Indy 500 champion, to take himself out of contention.