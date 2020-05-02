Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- Noon — F1 eSports Series: The Pro Exhibition, ESPN
- 1 p.m. — F1 eSports Series: The Dutch Grand Prix, ESPN
- 1 p.m. — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual Dover International Speedway, FOX, FS1
Horse Racing
- 1:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 2:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
- 4 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
- 6:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
MLB
- 2:30 p.m. — MLB The Show: Players League, Championship Series, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
- 7 p.m. — eMLS Tournament Special: Week 3, FS1
Charlatan, Nadal give Baffert sweep at Arkansas Derby
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Charlatan romped to victory by six lengths in the first division of the Arkansas Derby and Nadal won the second division, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a sweep Saturday when the Kentucky Derby was postponed.
The 146th Derby usually would have dominated the first Saturday in May, but it was pushed back to Sept. 5 by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, 20 3-year-olds ran in two divisions of the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn, each worth $500,000. Each race was worth 170 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby, including 100 to the winners. It was the first time since 1960 that the race was split.
No fans were allowed because of the pandemic on a day that would have been the biggest of the season at Oaklawn.
Charlatan improved to 3-0 after not racing at age 2. His first two wins by a combined 16 lengths came at Santa Anita, where the colt is based. He broke from the No. 1 post in the 1⅛-mile race under Martin Garcia, who was replacing Drayden Van Dyke for the race. Charlatan was timed in 1:48.49 and paid $2.80 to win.
Basin finished second and Gouverneur Morris was another neck back in third. Winning Impression finished fourth.
Nadal, named for tennis star Rafael Nadal, won his division in 1:48.34. He is 4-0 in his young career.
It was Baffert's third win in the Arkansas Derby.
The race was supposed to be on April 11, but Oaklawn reworked its stakes schedule to run it on closing day Saturday and split it into divisions because of the large number of horses that were entered.
McLaughlin wins on Indy oval for 2nd virtual victory
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Scott McLaughlin was supposed to leave Australia for Indianapolis this month to make his IndyCar debut on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
With sports on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, the two-time V8 SuperCars champion saw his IndyCar plans postponed.
McLaughlin instead settled for a virtual victory Saturday on the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – his second win of IndyCar's iRacing six-race series – after a wild finish in which most of the leaders crashed as they rushed toward the checkered flag.
“Unbelievable,” McLaughlin said. “I was literally just hoping there was going to be a wreck at the end. I thought we were going to be third, and then the three wrecked and we won.”
McLaughlin celebrated in the seat of his simulator in Australia with a glass of cold milk, a nod to the traditional victory celebration at the Indianapolis 500. He declined to pour it over his head while sitting in his expensive rig.
Formula One driver Lando Norris, winner of last week's IndyCar virtual race, was headed for what appeared a 1-2-3 podium sweep for the Arrow McLaren SP entries on the final lap. But Norris ran into the back of Simon Pagenaud, a two-time iRacing winner and the defending Indy 500 champion, to take himself out of contention.
Then Oliver Askew and Pato O'Ward crashed, cars were sailing airborne and McLaughlin slid through the carnage to give Team Penske drivers their fourth win in the six-race series. McLaughlin and Pagenaud won twice, and Norris and Sage Karam were the other winners of this series created for content while IndyCar is on hold.
Bears decline Trubisky's 5th-year option for 2021
The Chicago Bears have declined their fifth-year option for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for the 2021 season, a person familiar with the situation said Saturday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced. The NFL Network first reported the decision.
The move is hardly a surprise considering the way Trubisky struggled in his third season since the Bears drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick. His yards (3,138), completion rate (63.2%), touchdowns (17) and rating (83) all dropped from the previous year.
The Bears acquired 2018 Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles from Jacksonville in March and plan to hold an open competition for the starting job.
General manager Ryan Pace largely staked his reputation to Trubisky when he traded up a spot with San Francisco to draft him ahead of Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Houston's Deshaun Watson. While Mahomes and Watson have emerged as two of the NFL's best quarterbacks, Trubisky has mixed promising flashes with too many poor decisions and throws. And he is facing a murky future in Chicago.