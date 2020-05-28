Sports on TV
Horse Racing
- 12:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 4 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
- 4:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — KT at Kiwoom, ESPN2
- 3:55 a.m. (Saturday) — KT at Kiwoom, ESPN
NBA
- 7 p.m. — NBA 2K League, ESPN2
NFL
- 10 p.m. — eSports: EA Madden NFL Invitational 2.0, FS1
Rugby
- 5:30 a.m. (Saturday) — NRL: Canberra at Melbourne, FS1
Soccer (men's)
- 2:20 p.m. — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at SC Freiburg, FS2
Boston Marathon canceled for 1st time in 124-year history
BOSTON — Organizers canceled the Boston Marathon on Thursday for the first time in its history, bowing to the social distancing requirements of the coronavirus outbreak and ending a 124-year run that had persisted through two World Wars, a volcanic eruption and even another pandemic.
The race, which draws a field of 30,000 and already had been postponed from April 20 to Sept. 14, will be replaced by a virtual event in which participants who verify that they ran 26.2 miles on their own will receive their finisher's medal.
“It became clear as this crisis developed that Sept. 14 was less and less plausible," Mayor Marty Walsh said at a news conference outside City Hall, where runners traditionally gather for a pre-race pasta dinner.
“This is a challenge, but meeting tough challenges is what the Boston Marathon is all about," Walsh said, invoking the response to the finish line bombings seven years ago. "It’s a symbol of our city’s and our commonwealth’s resilience. So it’s incumbent upon all of us to dig deep, like a marathon runner, like we did in 2013, and keep that spirit alive.”
Although the title of Boston Marathon champion is contested by a few dozen elite athletes, the field includes more than 30,000 recreational and charity runners, with as many as 1 million people lined up along the course trek from Hopkinton to Boston’s Back Bay. That presented organizers with a social distancing problem that won't be solved by the fall.
Southern Cal QB Daniels transferring to Georgia
ATLANTA — Georgia has picked up another high-profile transfer to compete for its starting quarterback job, landing former Southern California starter JT Daniels.
Daniels started for the Trojans in 2018, but lost his job to Kedon Slovis after going down last season with a knee injury.
He announced Thursday that he’s heading to Georgia, which is seeking a replacement for three-year starter Jake Fromm.
Daniels, who entered the transfer portal in April, will battle for playing time with graduate transfer Jamie Newman, who left Wake Forest to play his final college season with a program that has been a consistent national contender under coach Kirby Smart.
Daniels was among the top quarterback recruits in the nation when he left Orange County’s Mater Dei High School early to join the Trojans two years ago.
He started for USC as a freshman, passing for 2,672 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during an inconsistent season for him and the Trojans. Coach Clay Helton dismissed several offensive assistants after a 5-7 finish — the school’s first losing season since 2000.
Daniels won the starting job again out of camp last summer in new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell’s up-tempo scheme, but the sophomore tore a ligament in his knee in the Trojans’ season opener against Fresno State.
Nadal off Triple Crown trail after injury at Santa Anita
LOS ANGELES — Nadal, one of trainer Bob Baffert’s early favorites for the rescheduled Triple Crown, injured his ankle after a workout at Santa Anita on Thursday and is out of contention for the series.
The 3-year-old colt suffered a left front condylar fracture, Baffert said in a phone interview. It was diagnosed after Nadal completed a half-mile workout in 48.80 seconds. He had surgery during which two screws were inserted in his ankle at the track’s equine hospital.
“He looked good doing it,” Baffert said of the workout. “He got back to the barn and you could tell he was a little bit off. We X-rayed his left ankle. He's got the start of a condylar fracture, a little faint line. There's no damage, it's not displaced."
Condylar fractures are a repetitive strain injury that results in a fracture to the cannon bone above the fetlock due to large loads during high-speed workouts. They were once considered career-ending injuries, though advances in technology now help with a full recovery and horses can return to competition.
Baffert said Nadal could return to racing after a 90-day recovery period. However, he would miss the Belmont Stakes on June 20, the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5 and the Preakness on Oct. 3. Baffert wasn't sure if the colt's owners would retire him.
Nadal is named for Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal, who has endured numerous injuries during his stellar career.