Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- Noon — Red Bull Homestretch, ESPN2
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — Samsung at Lotte, ESPN2
- 5:25 a.m. (Friday) — KT at Kiwoom, ESPN2
NBA
- 7 p.m. — NBA 2K League, ESPN2
Reports: 2 Baffert-trained horses fail drug tests
LOS ANGELES — Two horses from the barn of two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert have tested positive for a banned substance, according to published reports.
The New York Times and Louisville Courier-Journal on Tuesday cited unidentified sources in reporting the positive tests occurred during the recent meet at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas.
According to the Times, one of the horses to test positive was Charlatan, an undefeated colt considered to be a top contender for the Belmont Stakes on June 20. That race will open this year's Triple Crown series, which has been rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Charlatan won a split-division of the Arkansas Derby on May 2.
The Times reported Baffert's other horse to test positive is Gamine, a 3-year-old filly who won at Oaklawn on the same day. The newspaper said both horses tested positive for lidocaine, a regulated anesthetic widely used in equine medicine.
Lidocaine is considered a Class 2 drug by the Association of Racing Commissioners International, and use of it carries a penalty of a 15- to 60-day suspension and a fine of $500 to $1,000 for a first offense, The Times said. Without mitigating circumstances, a horse would be disqualified and forfeit its purse. Charlatan earned $300,000 for first place in the Arkansas Derby.
Baffert has requested a second round of testing on his horses' samples, which he is allowed to do, according to the Times.
Charlatan is ranked fourth on the qualifying points leaderboard for the Kentucky Derby, a race Baffert has won five times. It has been rescheduled for Sept. 5.
Elliott ends Busch win streak, collects $100,000 bounty
CONCORD, N.C. — Chase Elliott snapped Kyle Busch’s seven-race Truck Series winning streak and collected a $100,000 bounty for beating NASCAR’s most successful truck driver Tuesday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Kevin Harvick announced before the race he would donate $50,000 to COVID-19 relief for any full-time Cup driver who finished ahead of Busch. Marcus Lemonis, the CEO of Gander RV & Outdoors, which sponsors the Truck Series, agreed to match Harvick’s pledge, bringing the total to $100,000 for pandemic relief.
Elliott rubbed a little salt in the wound after the race, borrowing Busch’s celebratory bow after the race.
“Hopefully nobody gets their feelings hurt over it,” Elliott said.
The win comes six days after Busch wrecked Elliott in a Cup Series race at Darlington and two days after Elliott’s costly decision to pit late in the Coca-Cola 600, opening the door for Brad Keselowski to win.
“It doesn’t make up for Sunday but it was still a really good night, and to do some good for the relief efforts for this virus," Elliott said.
Busch appeared upset after the race and his interview was not aired on television.
“I did an interview,” Busch posted on Twitter. “It wasn't aired. That is all.”
It was the first Truck Series race since Feb. 21 when Busch won at Las Vegas.
Elliott, John Hunter Nemechek and Brennan Poole were the three full-time Cup drivers eligible to collect the $100,000 bounty.
Zane Smith finished third and Brett Moffitt was fourth.
Busch had won 57 Truck Series races entering the night, the most of any driver in history, and appeared to be the favorite.
But he could never chase down Elliott on a long green flag stretch to close the race.
Grand Slam winners to play in new Charleston tennis event
CHARLESTON — Australian Open champions Victoria Azarenka and Sofia Kenin and U.S. Open winners Sloane Stephens and Bianca Andreescu will take part in the Credit One Bank Invitational team tennis event in Charleston next month.
Tournament organizers announced the 16-player event on Wednesday. It will be played from June 23-28 at the Daniel Island site where the WTA's Volvo Car Open is typically held each spring. That clay-court event, set for this past April, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The tournament will be played without fans. Players will be tested before arriving at the tournament, then again at the site. There will be daily temperature tests and health screenings.
To minimize the amount of people in attendance, there will just one official and one ball person. Players will call their own lines.