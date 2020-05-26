Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 8 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Alsco Uniforms 500, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., FS1
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — SK at Doosan, ESPN2
- 5:25 a.m. (Thursday) — Samsung at Lotte, ESPN2
Soccer (men's)
- 12:20 p.m. — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin vs. RB Leipzig, FS2
- 2:30 p.m. — Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf, FS2
Karly Heath transfers from South Carolina to Louisiana
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball head coach Gerry Glasco announced on Tuesday the addition of former North Augusta High School star Karly Heath, who competed at South Carolina the past two seasons before transferring.
Heath gives Louisiana additional experience in both the pitching circle and the outfield. She saw time at both positions during her two-year stay with the Gamecocks. In the circle, she was 13-0 with a 2.66 ERA with opposing batters hitting just .171 against her. At the plate she was a .289 hitter in 58 games, with five home runs and 17 RBI.
She is expected to have three seasons of eligibility remaining once she suits up for the Ragin' Cajuns starting in 2021, as the NCAA granted an extra year of college eligibility to all spring sports participants due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NHL moves ahead with 24-team playoff format if play resumes
The NHL will abandon the rest of the regular season and go straight into the playoffs with 24 teams instead of 16 – if it is able to resume play.
The decision, announced Tuedsay by Commissioner Gary Bettman, is no guarantee that games are coming back. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association must still figure out health and safety protocols and solve other issues.
Still, ironing out the format and narrowing down its two potential playoff host cities to a list of 10 represents significant progress since global sports were largely shut down in March as the coronavirus outbreak turned into a pandemic. Play could resume in late July, with the Stanley Cup Final decided in September or even later.
Groups of 12 teams representing each of the two conferences will be limited to playing in two cities, yet to be determined, with three-week training camps opening no earlier than July 1. Bettman said voluntary workouts could begin in early June.
Instead of limiting the Cup chase to the usual 16 teams that qualify for the playoffs, the league and players agreed to expand the field to 24 of its 31 teams because of the unusual circumstances.
That means the likes of the Montreal Canadiens are still alive despite being nine points out of a playoff spot when hockey was halted March 12. But not all teams will have the same path to hockey’s storied trophy.
The top four teams in each conference ranked by points percentage – Boston, Tampa Bay, Washington and Philadelphia in the East and St. Louis, Colorado, Vegas and Dallas in the West – will play separate round-robin tournaments to determine seeding.
The remaining 16 teams will be seeded by conference, setting up best-of-five series in the East of No. 5 Pittsburgh vs. No. 12 Montreal, No. 6 Carolina vs. No. 11 New York Rangers, No. 7 New York Islanders vs. No. 10 Florida and No. 8 Toronto vs. No. 9 Columbus. In the West, it would be No. 5 Edmonton vs. No. 12 Chicago, No. 6 Nashville vs. No. 11 Arizona, No. 7 Vancouver vs. No. 10 Minnesota and No. 8 Calgary vs. No. 9 Winnipeg.
Busch passes Cindric in OT to win Charlotte Xfinity race
CONCORD, N.C. — Kyle Busch normally celebrates his victories by climbing on top of his race car and bowing to the crowd.
But with no fans in attendance at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Monday night due to the coronavirus pandemic, Busch passed on the tradition after driving past Austin Cindric on the final lap of overtime to claim his 97th career Xfinity Series win.
“It kinda felt a little odd," Busch said. "I guess I could have bowed to the camera.”
After a crash involving several cars sent the race into overtime, Cindric had a great restart in overtime and overtook Busch for the lead starting from the inside lane. But Busch battled back, driving by Cindric on the backstretch of the final lap and holding on to win 18th overall race at CMS.
“I thought choosing the outside was the right way but obviously it wasn’t. I don’t know,” Busch said. “Those guys put up a whale of a fight tonight on restarts. I guess I’m not good at it anymore.”
Cindric thought he had Busch beat.
“To almost beat one of the best in the business on worse tires, I never lifted, I never lifted until I knew I was done,” Cindric said. “I wanted to win so bad.”
Busch has won 210 races overall across NASCAR's top three series, the most of any driver.
Daniel Hemric edged Cindric for second. Cindric finished third followed by Ross Chastain and Justin Allgaier.